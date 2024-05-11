“As inaccurate as a lot of Mickelson’s drives” - Brandel Chamblee hits back at Anthony Kim for the ‘talentless fool’ tweet

Veteran golf analyst Brandel Chamblee has hit back at Anthony Kim after the latter launched a personal attack, calling Chamblee a 'talentless fool'. Chamblee called out Kim for his language and then proceeded to explain his recent comments.

On Friday, May 10, Kim made some below-the-belt remarks about Chamblee, accusing him of a supposed 'U-turn' in his stance on LIV Golf. These comments were in response to Chamblee's recent suggestion that the PGA Tour needed to finalize the deal with PIF quickly as it was best for them.

In response to Kim's remarks, Brandel Chamblee shared a lengthy note on X (formerly Twitter), addressing various points. He began with a dismissal of the golfer's claims and criticized his choice of words. He said:

"This is about as inaccurate as a lot of Mickelson’s drives and sadly ironical coming two tweets after you asked for advice on raising your daughter that you would refer to someone as a female body part in a juvenile attempt to denigrate them. It’s clear that you were not offered disability for your pithy takes."

He then explained that he said that the PIF was the best deal for golf because he felt they were not going anywhere, would continue to be a poaching threat for the PGA Tour, and would dilute its product. He added:

"It’s the sad reality of you and your brethren on the LIV tour willingly dealing with a murderous dictator for profit so that he can hide his atrocities, that golf has had to try to figure out how to mitigate the influence of MBS, PIF and LIV in the otherwise philanthropical and merit based world of professional golf.

However, not everything in Brandel Chamblee's note was bitter, as he also wished Kim the best for his future and praised his game.

"Now why don’t you get back to doing what you formerly did best, which is to wow the world with your talent. I don’t like LIV for a lot of reasons, but I certainly enjoyed your golf and would love to see you playing anything like the semblance of the golfer you used to be," he concluded.

Expand Tweet

"I’ll continue to call it as I see it," Anthony Kim responds to criticism after his remarks on Brandel Chamblee

After receiving a lot of flak for his remarks on Brandel Chamblee, Anthony Kim had something to say to the critics. He posted on X that social media was a funny place that loved giving opinions but hated taking them.

"My focus is on my family and sobriety so I just stated truth," he added. "If u don’t like it 2 bad. I am so grateful @livgolf_league for this second chance as I know not everyone gets them. I’ll continue to call it as i see it.🙏"

Expand Tweet

Anthony Kim is currently on a mid-season break, as LIV Golfer will be out of action in May. He and other players will return next month with LIV Golf Houston, which will take place from June 7 to 9.