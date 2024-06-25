"Ask him to marry you"; "When you try too hard" - Fans mock Paige Spiranac's follower for tattooing her autograph on his arm

Fans on social media have mocked Paige Spiranac's follower for getting her autograph tattooed on his arm. Recently, Spiranac shared an intriguing incident about one of her fans. She revealed on her social media page that one of her fans had inked her signature on his arm. She even posted a picture with a guy named Tony on her X (formerly Twitter) account.

Paige Spiranac is pretty active on social media and enjoys a tremendous fanbase. She is a well-known name in the golf industry and undoubtedly enjoys a fabulous following. She posted the picture, writing:

"Met Tony at an @xgolfamerica event where he asked me to sign his arm. An hour later he comes back with it tattooed on him!"

Fans took her to the comments section to tease her and suggested she should marry Tony.

"Lol, when you try too hard.....," wrote a fan.

"Ask him to marry you," another fan wrote.

Meanwhile, another fan commented that Spiranac had finally met her biggest fan.

"Now there is a real superfan!" commented a fan.

"I think that’s a marriage proposal," wrote another fan.

Fans reactions ((Image via X/@PaigeSpiranac)

Paige Spiranac hints at sharing more fun content with fans

Paige Spiranac is best known for her social media content and always has surprises for her followers. The American former golfer recently shared a stunning picture of herself in a black dress, posing in front of a mirror. Through her picture on Instagram, Spiranac hinted that more fun content is coming up for her millions of fans around the world.

Still from Paige Spiranac's Instagram story @_paige.renee

Paige Spiranac recently completed four million followers on Instagram and has around one million followers on X (formerly Twitter). She is quite vocal about sharing her opinions on various matters and offers valuable advice related to golf.

Earlier this month, when Bryson DeChambeau won his second Major at the 2024 US Open, Spiranac shared a video of the LIV golfer interacting with his fans. She praised DeChambeau for his kind gesture and wrote:

"I asked Bryson what’s his ultimate goal in life and he said it’s to grow the game of golf. This is growing the game. Really cool moment!"

It is important to note that Bryson DeChambeau also enjoys a substantial fan base on social media and actively shares his golf-related videos on different platforms. Interestingly, earlier this year, Spiranac and DeChambeau collaborated on a YouTube video and played golf together.

Although Spiranac no longer plays professional golf, she often participates in golf events. Recently, she paired up with Colt Knost for the Good Good Midwest Open in Indiana and shared a video on her Instagram page.

Aside from social media platforms, fans can enjoy Paige Spiranac's content on her official website, OnlyPaige. She offers monthly and annual subscription packs for fans to enjoy her content. Additionally, people can follow her on Snapchat, where she frequently shares updates about her day-to-day activities.