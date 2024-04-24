"At the end of the day, LIV is a business" - Jon Rahm says a format change will resolve LIV Golf’s ‘trust’ issue

Jon Rahm had earlier called for a format change on the LIV Golf series. The World No. 4 golfer urged the series to drop its controversial 54-hole format and adopt the traditional 72-hole format. The ace golfer has now doubled down on the comment and said the change in format would resolve the “trust” issue faced by LIV.

Rahm claimed LIV Golf was facing a “trust” issue from the fans. Giving out a solution for the same, the Spaniard said the breakaway tour would be more accepted if it followed a bigger format of play. He claimed there are a “lot of complaints” from fans due to the Saudi-backed series’ current format.

Notably, Rahm stated that “LIV is a business” and it was important for the organizers to make its product “fit.” He reiterated that adding a round of play to the existing 54-hole shotgun format could help resolve the problems faced by the series.

Speaking in the pre-event press conference ahead of the 2024 LIV Golf Adelaide, Jon Rahm said on Wednesday:

"I think there's a level of comfort when I say that (change format) because it's a little bit more of what we're used to seeing in golf… I came to this realization and I think it could help a lot of fans' trust in LIV a little bit more, because that's a lot of the complaints that I see from a lot of people.

"At the end of the day, LIV is a business. If it doesn't fit the product, it doesn't fit the product… I'm just a player. There's a lot of people that are a lot smarter than me that can figure it out and explain why they believe 54 holes may be better for them."

The former World No. 1 suggested golf follows a system similar to football and offers elite to the fans.

Greg Norman says Jon Rahm’s suggestions are being heard

Notably, Jon Rahm made the comments regarding the change for LIV Golf’s format with CEO Greg Norman in attendance. The Aussie heard the Spanish superstar's suggestion and said it’s being looked into.

Speaking after Jon Rahm's comment, Greg Norman told reporters:

"I think from LIV's perspective, we're very open-minded about it, but you've got to understand there's economic impact about putting television on for 72 holes. Right now Jon hits the nail on the head."

It is pertinent to note that LIV Golf was first introduced in June 2022 with the 54-hole shotgun format. The series was announced with a set 48-player team format, which was new to the sport. While the controversial series’ system raised some opposition, it was soon accepted by fans.

Notably, the short three-day event format was in character with LIV series’ tagline - “Golf but louder.”