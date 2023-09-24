At least 6 killed after a massive fire and explosion in golf ball factory

A devastating incident unfolded in Pingtung County, southern Taiwan, as a massive fire erupted at a golf ball manufacturing facility. The blaze, which began on a Friday evening and raged throughout the night, resulted in the loss of at least six lives and left over 100 individuals injured, most of whom were workers.

Among the casualties were three courageous firefighters who lost their lives in the tragic explosion while responding to the emergency.

The impact of the fire and subsequent explosions was extensive, with over 100 people requiring urgent medical attention and being rushed to hospitals for treatment.

Rescue efforts are still ongoing as four factory workers and one firefighter remain unaccounted for in this tragic event.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the fire, with initial reports suggesting that natural gas may have contributed to the explosions that occurred as firefighters attempted to extinguish the flames.

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen's take on the devastating incident

President of Taiwan Tsai Ing-Wen, at the hospital with the injured victims (Image via Reuters/Twitter)

The incident has led to an outpouring of condolences and support for the victims' families. Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen personally visited the scene and expressed her heartfelt condolences to the affected families. She also took time to visit the injured individuals at the hospital.

"I want to thank everyone for their hard work, and please stay safe, Facing the grief of the family members, I could not say anything except to bow deeply, apologize, and express my deepest condolences,” said President Tsai Ing-wen to the reporters after her visit to the hospital.

In response to the crisis, the Pingtung County government promptly established an emergency operation center and a helpline to assist those impacted by the fire. Pingtung County Magistrate Chou Chun-mi expressed her condolences after meeting the victims' families, in a Facebook post.

As the investigation continues to uncover the exact cause of this devastating incident, the thoughts and prayers of many are with the families of those affected.