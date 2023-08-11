“At least he can bet on the Ryder Cup this year" - Rory McIlroy takes a jibe at Phil Mickelson over his $1,000,000,000 gambling claims

Rory McIlroy recently took a jibe at Phil Mickelson over the allegations that the latter gambled over $1,000,000,000 and tried to bet on the Ryder Cup.

McIlroy is currently at the TPC Southwind in Memphis for the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he carded a 3-under 67 in the first round on Thursday, August 10.

In an excerpt from his upcoming book, Gambler: Secrets from a Life at Risk, famous bettor Billy Walters claimed that Mickelson wanted him to bet $400,000 on the US winning against Europe in the 2012 Ryder Cup.

The 34-year-old Northern Irishman responded sarcastically when he was asked about Walter's allegations against Mickelson. He replied:

"At least he can bet on the Ryder Cup this year because he won't be a part of it."

However, Mickelson has denied Walters' claims, stating that he would never undermine the integrity of the game. He was asked about the allegations during the pre-event interview for the LIV Golf Bedminster that starts on Friday, August 11.

The 53-year-old veteran was quoted as saying via the New York Post:

"I never bet on the Ryder Cup. While it is well known that I always enjoy a friendly wager on the course, I would never undermine the integrity of the game. I have also been very open about my gambling addiction."

"I have previously conveyed my remorse, took responsibility, have gotten help, have been fully committed to therapy that has positively impacted me and I feel good about where I am now."

When will Rory McIlroy resume playing at the FedEx St. Jude Championship?

Rory McIlroy plays his shot from the seventh tee during the first round of the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship

The three-time FedEx Cup champion posted a 3-under 67 on the first day at Memphis to finish at T15 after the first round. He is four strokes behind the first-round leader, Jordan Spieth.

Starting from the 10th tee, McIlroy made a bogey on the second hole, but he recovered soon with a birdie on hole 15, followed by an eagle on hole 16. He was 4-under after playing 15 holes, but two straight bogeys pulled him back to 2-under. However, he ended the day with a birdie on the last hole.

McIlroy is paired with Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler for the second round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship. The trio will tee off from the first tee on Friday, August 11, at 12:51 pm ET.

While Scheffler also shot 67 on Thursday, Rahm had a rough start at TPC Southwind, and he posted a 3-over 73 to end the first day at T65.

The first day belonged to Spieth, who has had a below-par 2022–23 season. After missing three cuts in the last five starts, he carded an impressive, bogey-free first round to take a one-stroke lead. His first round comprised five birdies and an eagle on the 16th hole.

Tom Kim was placed second after firing a 6-under 64 on Thursday. He could have shared the lead if it had not been for the bogey on the 16th hole of the day. He sank seven birdies on the opening day.