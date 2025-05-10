 “At this point, I don’t care,” - Rory McIlroy makes major admission about stepping away from LIV-PGA Tour politics

Rory McIlroy has admitted that stepping away from LIV Golf and PGA Tour politics has played a major role in his recent success. He said he wasn't involved in politics too much now and didn’t even have an idea about what was going on recently.

On Friday, May 9, the five-time major champion fired a 3-under 67 in the second round of the Truist Championship to reach 7-under overall. Following the second day of action, he was tied for fourth and five shots off the lead in pursuit of his fourth PGA Tour title this season.

During the post-round interview, Rory McIlroy was asked if stepping away from golf politics had played a role in his impressive success this season.

"I think so," he replied. "Certainly not involved too much in the politics of everything, and even just not being involved with even the -- you know, being on the board of this Tour and just talking about changes to the Tour Championship and all that, like I have no idea what's going on. I think at this point, I don't care.

"I want to play golf, and the reason I got into this game was to shoot scores and try to play the best golf possible and not really be concerned about how the Tour is run or the business of the Tour. It was good to do it. It was a great experience. But I'm happy with where I'm at right now," he added.

When will Rory McIlroy tee off at the Truist Championship 2025, Round 3?

Rory McIlroy is paired with Collin Morikawa for the third round of the Truist Championship 2025. The duo will tee off from the first hole on Saturday, May 10, at 2 p.m. ET.

The 35-year-old Northern Irishman is looking for his fourth win this season after winning the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the Players Championship, and the Masters.

Following the second round, Keith Mitchell is holding a 36-hole one-shot lead over Shane Lowry. While Mitchell shot 67 to aggregate at 12-under, Lowry fired a 65 to jump five spots. Sepp Straka is two strokes back after a second-round 67.

The third round of the Truist Championship will begin at 8:10 a.m. ET, with Michael Kim and Justin Rose teeing off from the first hole. Mitchell and Lowry will tee off at 2:20 p.m. ET on Saturday as the final group of the day.

