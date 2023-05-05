AT&T Byron Nelson Tournament to feature Spectacular New Par-3 Stadium Hole

The PGA Tour's AT&T Byron Nelson Tournament announces the new New Par-3 Stadium Hole. The new spectacular Par-3 will be known as Ranch17.

The TPC Craig Ranch will be the newest addition to the latest stadium hole in golf. The TPC Scottsdale (WM Phoenix) and the Grange Golf Club (LIV Golf Adelaide) have set amazing templates in the golf circuit in recent days.

The new stadium has a capacity of 6,000, which is 2,500 more than last year. The new Par-4 will also have 41 new hospitality units and new public bleachers. It will also have a new and updated look for hole-in-one celebrations.

AT&T Byron Nelson Tournament's director Jon Drago spoke with Dallas Morning News, and explained the new project:

"Really this concept is three years in the making. Once we saw how people gathered around the area in our first year at TPC Craig Ranch, we knew this would be instrumental for our tournament."

Last year in 2022, the TPC Craig Ranch hosted the AT&T Byron Nelson tournament for the second time. It also garnered a houseful stands. This could be a major reason behind the stadium going into renovations.

Jon Drago added that they analyze the areas and demand every and then adapt to what is needed.

"The popularity and the demand were there, and it led to what you will see this year. As we do every year, we will analyze all areas of the tournament after this year and adapt where needed."

Drago ended by saying once the stadium is completed it will hold 6,000 fas per day.

"Once the vision and initial design were completed, the physical construction of the area takes approximately three months to bring the stadium concept to life. What started out as a casual sketch led to detailed renderings, which turned into a 6,000-person per-day venue."

When and where is 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson?

The 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson tournament will commence on May 11 and it will be a four-day affair. The tournament will be held at the TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas for the third time.

Although the main tournament starts on May 11, the pre-tournament starts on May 6.

Here is the full detailed schedule of the upcoming golf event:

6 May: Youth Clinic presented by Baylor Scott & White Emergency Hospitals (10:00-14:00)

8 May: Monday Pro-Am presented by Sewell Automotive

9 May: Celebrity-Am presented by Nicholas Air

10 May: Opening Ceremony & Pro-Am presented by Healthcare Highways

11 May: Round 1 (07:00-19:00)

12 May: Round 2 (07:00-19:00) & Hayden Haddock Concert (19:00)

13 May: Round 3 (08:00-18:00) & Maylee Thomas Band & Buffalo Ruckus Concert (19:00)

14 May: Round 4 (08:00-18:00) & Closing Ceremony (18:00)

Past 10 champions of the AT&T Byron Nelson:

2022: Kyoung Hoon Lee

2021: Kyoung Hoon Lee

2020: Canceled

2019: Sung Hoon Kang

2018: Aaron Wise

2017: Billy Horschel

2016: Sergio García

2015: Steven Bowditch

2014: Brendon Todd

2013: Sang Moon Bae

Kyoung Hoon Lee is the defending champion and won the tournament twice consecutively. The field for 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson is not yet revealed.

