AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am purse: Exploring the winner's payout, total prize money and more

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is set to unfold at Pebble Beach and Spyglass Hill from February 1-4. As one of the eight signature events, this tournament will experience some modifications this year.

The prize pool for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament has surged to an impressive $20 million, with the victor claiming a substantial $3.6 million.

Last year, the prize purse was set for $9 million and in 2022, the event was set for $8,700,000. However, with the implementation of new rules, notably in the Signature Events, there has been a substantial increase in the prize pool.

Aside from claiming a substantial monetary reward, the winner of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament will also be awarded 750 FedEx Cup points. Additionally, the event's non-profit organization, the Monterey Peninsula Foundation, will also give out around $18 million for its charity.

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field and other details

The tournament will see a reduced field of 80 players participating this year. To qualify for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, golfers must meet certain eligibility criteria.

This includes being within the Top 50 in the previous season's FedEx Cup standings and ranking among the Top 10 available players not otherwise exempt from the current FedExCup standings.

Defending Champion Justin Rose will most likely be on this year's roster. Last year, Rose finished the event with a 6-under par and clinched victory with a three-stroke margin.

Some other big names, including Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, will also be seen heading to the Pebble beach in February. According to Pro-Am tournament director Steve John, fans will get to see the newest format for the better.

Steve John said (via ksbw.com):

"This will be the strongest professional field we've ever seen by far. We'll be an elevated signature event in perpetuity, so this is the first tear to kick it off. We'll get off to a great start and build from that. But let's not forget, it's golf and giving and that's the bottom line."

In contrast to the previous year, this season will witness amateurs such as Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Pau Gasol, and Buster Posey participating in just two rounds.

However, John has assured the players that even though they will play just two rounds, they will have the best experiences.

John said (via Golf Week):

"The Tour said, hey, guys, guess what? We’re going to give you two days of a pro-am, Thursday and Friday. We would be elated. Yes, we’re two days instead of three, possibly four, but it’s going to be a darn good two days. The experience for the amateurs will be the best ever."

The event will feature no cut, ensuring that all professional golfers have the opportunity to play in all four rounds with the weekend rounds exclusively reserved for them.