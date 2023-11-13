“Attitude and positive energy” - Camilo Villegas reveals story behind his tattoos

Butterfield Bermuda Championship winner Camilo Villegas has admitted that he doesn’t glance at the tattoos on his arms as frequently as he should.

Villegas shot his second straight 65 of the week at Port Royal on Sunday, November 12, to beat Alex Noren by a two-stroke difference. This was his fifth win on the PGA Tour and his first in nine years.

Speaking at the post-round interview on Sunday (November 12), Villegas was asked about his two tattoos on both his arms, which grabbed attention during the whole tournament. He said:

"Yeah, sometimes I forget to look at them more often, to be honest. On the left one it says 'attitude' and on my right one, it says 'positive energy.' There's a lot of things you can't control in life, but I guess these two you can.

"You've got to have good attitude in life, easier said than done at times. And energy, you can bring the energy not only to yourself but the people around you and that's something we all should strive for."

On his first win in nine years, Villegas said it was an unbelievable feeling, as nine years was a lot of time to go winless and one could stop believing after a while, but he never stopped believing in himself.

"I never stopped waking up early and putting in the work," he said. "Life is interesting, it goes up and down both on the personal side and on the professional side. Just got to keep a path and you've got to keep your mind where it needs to be.

"I'm a hard worker, I love working, I love having a purpose every morning and that's kind of what I did."

The win at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship was an emotional one for the 41-year-old Colombian golfer, as it was his first triumph since his 22-month-old daughter Mía passed away after fighting tumors on her brain and spine in 2020.

"I’ve got my little one up there watching it, smiling. She’s where she needs to be after a long fight," he was quoted as saying by the PGA Tour.

Villegas bagged $1,170,000 for his win at Port Royal. He had finished the regular season at 224th in the FedEx Cup standings, but with a runner-up finish at the World Wide Technology Championship last week and a win this week, he has surged to 75th in the FedEx Fall.

How has Camilo Villegas performed in the 2022–23 season?

The five-time winner on the PGA Tour missed seven cuts in the 12 starts this season and had two top-10 finishes in the last couple of weeks.

Here's a look at Camilo Villegas' performances in the 2022–23 season:

Butterfield Bermuda Championship: T54

The RSM Classic: CUT

Farmers Insurance Open: CUT

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: CUT

The Honda Classic: CUT

Puerto Rico Open: T48

Corales Puntacana Championship: T64

Mexico Open at Vidanta: CUT

RBC Canadian Open: CUT

Sanderson Farms Championship: CUT

World Wide Technology Championship: T2

Butterfield Bermuda Championship: 1