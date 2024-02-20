Augusta National releases scorecard for the 2024 Masters, adds 10 yards to the second hole: Reports

As per reports, Augusta National has added 10 yards to the par-5, second hole ahead of the Masters 2024. This is being done to increase the difficulty level slightly more than last year.

Last year, the Augusta National Golf Course had a total distance of 7555 yards, which was done after increasing the iconic par 5, 13th hole, to 545 yards from 510 in the previous year. This time too, ANGC has made a bit of a change, but on the second hole, known as Pink Dogwood.

Stephen Hennessey, deputy managing editor of the Golf Digest, shared the latest scorecard for the Masters 2024.

"Augusta National shared its scorecard for 2024 today. The only noticeable difference appears to be the club adding 10 yards to the second hole by pushing the tees back and left," he wrote.

Here is the complete scorecard for Augusta National for the Masters 2024:

Out: Par 36, 3775 yards

Hole 1 (Tea Olive): par 4, 445 yards

Hole 2 (Pink Dogwood): par 5,585 yards

Hole 3 (Flowering Peach): par 4,350 yards

Hole 4 (Flowering Crab Apple): par 3,240 yards

Hole 5 (Magnolia): par 4,495 yards

Hole 6 (Juniper): par 3, 180 yards

Hole 7 (Pampas): par 4,450 yards

Hole 8 (Yellow Jasmine): par 5,570 yards

Hole 9 (Carolina Cherry): par 4,460 yards

In: Par 36, 3780 yards

Hole 10 (Camellia): par 4,495 yards

Hole 11 (White Dogwood): par 4, 520 yards

Hole 12 (Golden Bell): par 3,155 yards

Hole 13 (Azalea): par 5,545 yards

Hole 14 (Chinese Fir): par 4,440 yards

Hole 15 (Firethorn): par 5, 550 yards

Hole 16 (Redbud): par 3,170 yards

Hole 17 (Nandina): par 4,440 yards

Hole 18 (Holly): par 4,465 yards

Total: par 72, 7555 yards

Who founded Augusta National? The details about the iconic Masters venue explored

The Augusta National Golf Club stands as one of the most iconic and prestigious golf clubs in the world. Founded by Clifford Roberts and amateurs Bobby Jones, the ANGC was opened in 1932. While Alister MacKenzie is known as the architect of the historic venue, Roberts, Jones, and World Golf Hall of Famer Marion Hollin also played a role in its design.

The ANGC has been hosting the Masters tournament since 1934 and is a for-profit golf course, unlike other golf clubs. It falls under the ownership of Augusta National Inc., which also owns the Masters tournament.

Unlike the other three major championships, which take place in different venues each year, the Masters is the only major played at the same venue annually. Over its history, ANGC has witnessed seven chairmen, with Clifford Roberts being the first to assume the office. Fred Ridley, who took the position in 2017, is currently serving as the club's chairman.