Following the second round of the Augusta National Women's Amateur 2025, defending champion Lottie Woad managed to stay in the lead. On Thursday, April 3, she carded a 2-under 70 to finish at 9-under and take a one-shot lead alongside Kiara Romero, who fired a 68.

Andrea Revuelta and Carla Bernat Escuder shot 66 and 68, respectively, and were tied for third at 8-under. Megha Ganne slipped to T3 after carding a 1-over 73 in the second round. Following the 36-hole action, players finishing outside the top 27 and ties missed the cut at Augusta National.

The final round of the Augusta National Women's Amateur will begin on Saturday, April 5, at 7:50 a.m. ET. Achiraya Sriwong and Caitlyn Macnab will be the first duo of the day and will tee off from the first hole.

Leaders Kiara Romero and Lottie Woad will begin their round on Saturday at 10:20 a.m. ET. Woad has a chance to become the first ever back-to-back winner at Augusta National Women's Amateur.

Here's a look at the tee time details for the Augusta National Women's Amateur 2025, Round 3 (all times ET):

7:50 am: Achiraya Sriwong, Caitlyn Macnab

8:00 am: Ko Kurabayashi, Kelly Xu

8:10 am: Mamika Shinchi, Emma McMyler

8:20 am: Scarlett Schremmer, Eila Galitsky

8:30 am: Caroline Canales, Carolina Melgrati

8:40 am: Carolina Lopez-Chacarra, Anna Davis

8:50 am: Nora Sundberg, Louise Rydqvist

9:00 am: Farah O'Keefe, Gianna Clemente

9:10 am: Minseo Jung, Elise Lee

9:20 am: Paula Martin Sampedro, Catherine Park

9:30 am: Kary Hollenbaugh, Amanda Sambach

9:40 am: Jasmine Koo, Mackenzie Lee

9:50 am: Meja Ortengren, Emma Kaisa Bunch

10:00 am: Megha Ganne, Asterisk Talley

10:10 am: Carla Bernat Escuder, Andrea Revuelta

10:20 am: Kiara Romero, Lottie Woad

Leaderboard explored for the Augusta National Women's Amateur 2025 after Round 2

Here's a look at the leaderboard for the Augusta National Women's Amateur 2025 after the second round:

T1. Kiara Romero: -9

T1. Lottie Woad: -9

T3. Andrea Revuelta: -8

T3. Carla Bernat Escuder: -8

T3. Megha Ganne: -8

T6. Asterisk Talley: -7

T6. Meja Örtengren: -7

8. Emma Kaisa Bunch: -5

T9. Jasmine Koo: -4

T9. Kary Hollenbaugh: -4

T9. Mackenzie Lee: -4

T12. Catherine Park: -3

T12. Elise Lee: -3

T12. Paula Martin Sampedro: -3

T12. Minseo Jung: -3

T12. Amanda Sambach: -3

T17. Caroline Canales: -2

T17. Scarlett Schremmer: -2

T17. Louise Rydqvist: -2

T17. Nora Sundberg: -2

T17. Carolina Melgrati: -2

T17. Gianna Clemente: -2

T17. Carolina Lopez-Chacarra: -2

T17. Eila Galitsky: -2

T17. Anna Davis: -2

T17. Farah O'Keefe: -2

T27. Ko Kurabayashi: -1

T27. Kelly Xu: -1

T27. Mamika Shinchi: -1

T27. Achiraya Sriwong: -1

T27. Emma McMyler: -1

T27. Caitlyn Macnab: -1

