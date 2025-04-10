Augusta sees 683 private jet landings/takeoffs in two days ahead of The Masters 2025: Reports

A total of 683 private jets have reportedly arrived at the Augusta National before the commencement of the 2025 Masters Tournament. The Masters is the first major of the PGA Tour schedule, and hence, the excitement is palpable. Top-tier golfers will be seen at the event, and the defending champion Scottie Scheffler will return to the field. Moreover, twelve LIV golfers will also be seen at the venue.

Before the main tournament began on Thursday, several private jets were rumored to have arrived at Augusta National, and a post about the same was shared on X. The post, shared by an X account called the @radaratlas2, detailed the private jet activity taking place around the Masters tournament location. It read:

“Yesterday 4/8/25 there were 231 private jets that came or went from the Augusta, GA area. Today on 4/9/25, that number was almost doubled. The total number for the day was 452 private jets! Notables in thread.”

A lot of the private jets were reportedly carrying notable sponsors of The Masters. They included CSX Corp, Chevron, Bank of America, Canadian Pacific Railway, UniCorp Real Estate, Jim Breyer, Miracle-Gro, IBM, Chevron, Franklin Templeton, American Express, Adobe, Friedkin Group, and Kiewit Engineering Co., among others.

What are the tee times and pairings for the first round of the Masters Tournament?

Davis Riley and Patton Kizzire will start at 7:40 am. Next to them, Kevin Yu, Jhonattan Vegas, and Nicolai Højgaard will tee off at 7:51 am. Defending champion Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, and Jose Luis Ballester (A) will tee off at 10:15 am. The last group to play is Sahith Theegala, Sepp Straka, and Sam Burns at 1:45 pm. Here's a list of tee times and pairings for the first round of the Masters Tournament ( all times in ET):

Tee No. 1

7:40 a.m. – Davis Riley, Patton Kizzire

7:51 a.m. – Kevin Yu, Jhonattan Vegas, Nicolai Højgaard

8:02 a.m. – Mike Weir, Michael Kim, Cameron Young

8:13 a.m. – Zach Johnson, Joe Highsmith, Chris Kirk

8:24 a.m. – Danny Willett, Nicolas Echavarria, Davis Thompson

8:35 a.m. – Bernhard Langer, Will Zalatoris, Noah Kent (A)

8:52 a.m. – Cameron Smith, J. T. Poston, Aaron Rai

9:03 a.m. – Fred Couples, Harris English, Taylor Pendrith

9:14 a.m. – Corey Conners, Brian Harman, Stephan Jaeger

9:25 a.m. – Patrick Reed, Max Greyserman, Byeong Hun An

9:36 a.m. – Robert MacIntyre, Billy Horschel, Nick Dunlap

9:47 a.m. – Collin Morikawa, Joaquín Niemann, Min Woo Lee

9:58 a.m. – Phil Mickelson, Jason Day, Keegan Bradley

10:15 a.m. – Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Jose Luis Ballester (A)

10:26 a.m. – Jordan Spieth, Tom Kim, Tyrrell Hatton

10:37 a.m. – Tony Finau, Maverick McNealy, Thomas Detry

10:48 a.m. – Cameron Davis, Rafael Campos, Austin Eckroat

10:59 a.m. – Angel Cabrera, Laurie Canter, Adam Schenk

11:10 a.m. – José María Olazábal, Thriston Lawrence, Brian Campbell

11:21 a.m. – Bubba Watson, Matthieu Pavon, Evan Beck (A)

11:38 a.m. – Tom Hoge, Matt McCarty, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

11:49 a.m. – Charl Schwartzel, Denny McCarthy, Hiroshi Tai (A)

12:00 p.m. – Max Homa, Justin Rose, J.J. Spaun

12:11 p.m. – Dustin Johnson, Nick Taylor, Justin Hastings (A)

12:22 p.m. – Sergio Garcia, Lucas Glover, Daniel Berger

12:33 p.m. – Patrick Cantlay, Rasmus Højgaard, Matt Fitzpatrick

12:50 p.m. – Brooks Koepka, Russell Henley, Sungjae Im

1:01 p.m. – Adam Scott, Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland

1:12 p.m. – Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Åberg, Akshay Bhatia

1:23 p.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Bryson DeChambeau, Shane Lowry

1:34 p.m. – Jon Rahm, Wyndham Clark, Tommy Fleetwood

1:45 p.m. – Sahith Theegala, Sepp Straka, Sam Burns

