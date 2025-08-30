Aussie pro Jeffrey Guan makes a comeback after losing an eye in pro-am accident

Jeffrey Guan finally made a comeback a year later after losing his eyesight. The Australian golfer teed it up at this week’s Northern Territory PGA Championship, an event in the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia.

Guan had planned for his return after he lost his eyesight in a pro-am tournament last year. He had undergone a surgery in New South Wales and then another surgery in Sydney, and after spending months on his recovery, he was back on the greens this week.

Guan shared his excitement to play in the tournament ahead of the start of the event, which began on Thursday, Aug. 28. He said (via AOL):

"I didn't think it was going to be this year, but then I've been practicing, and I felt really good over the ball, and I was like, 'Why not give it a shot?' There were so many times in the hospital where I just thought, 'Is this going to be over?'

"I couldn't even eat. I couldn't really do anything. I wasn't allowed to walk because I had to keep my eye stable. So yeah, those thoughts were definitely running through my head for three, four months,' he added.

Jeffrey Guan made his debut on the PGA Tour last year. He played at the Procore Championship but had a tough time on the greens. He started with a round of 69, but in the next round carded 75 and missed the cut in the tournament. He later met with an accident and has not played in a year.

How did Jeffrey Guan perform on his return?

Jeffrey Guan had a tough time on the greens as he returned to play at the NT PGA Championship. The tournament started on Thursday, Aug. 28, and in the opening round, he carded 74.

He started the game on the first tee hole and made a birdie on the third hole, but then had difficulties on the eighth hole. On this par 4, he made a double bogey and then added a birdie on the next.

However, after a decent start on the front nine, he struggled with his game on the back nine. Jeffrey Guan added a bogey on the 12th, followed by two more bogeys on the 14th and 15th holes, for a round of 74.

In the second round, which was held on Friday, Aug. 29, Guan had a good start and carded a birdie on the second hole, but it was followed by three bogeys. He made a bogey on the third, fifth, and sixth holes and then a birdie on the ninth. On the back nine, he added two bogeys and a birdie for a round of 73. He missed the cut after two rounds.

Nathan Jodi shone in the second round of the tournament and took the lead in the game. The tournament will have its final on Sunday, Aug. 31.

