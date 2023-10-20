Australian Golf Club treasurer sentenced for stealing almost half a million dollars after club 'nearly went broke'

A former Australian golf club treasurer has been sentenced to three years in prison for embezzling nearly half a million dollars from Belvoir Park Golf Club, located south of Bendigo.

On Friday, October 20, Travis Austerberry pleaded guilty to theft in the County Court after transferring $479,695 from Belvoir Park to his account over two years, from April 2020 to November 2022.

Austerberry's lawyer, Jonathan Brancato, informed the court that he was gambling more than ten thousand dollars a day and considered it a disorder rather than an addiction. Over the course of 19 months, he transferred money 271 times and falsely claimed it was for tax-related payments. The amounts deducted from the club's account ranged from $250 to $5,892.

Austerberry, 40, made a few covert repayments to the club just before his theft was discovered. Belvoir Park Golf Club, a nonprofit organization relying on volunteers, nearly went bankrupt due to his actions.

Greg Martin, a former secretary of Belvoir Park Golf Club, was quoted via ABC News as saying:

"It nearly went broke."

Austerberry became a committee member in 2017 after playing at the club for one year. The following year, he was elected club treasurer. Austerberry oversaw the club's accounts and collected monthly reports for the Australian Taxation Office (ATO).

Judge Geoffrey Chettle told Austerberry that it was his good character at the club that enabled him to commit the crime without raising any suspicions. He also used his colleague's login details for theft and continued to do so even after she left the club.

Judge Chettle also learned that Austerberry's marriage broke down because of his addiction, which worsened during the lockdown. Austerberry's exceptional accounting skills helped him conceal his actions, but when the committee members discovered the financial discrepancies, he resigned from his position that same month.

The club incurred a total loss of $365,320, with most of it covered by insurance. Austerberry's lawyer, Brancato, claimed that his client wanted to repay the money and had already repaid part of the sum.

The judge further stated that Austerberry was committed to rehabilitation and avoiding gambling. The three-year imprisonment includes two years of a non-parole period. Austerberry was also ordered to pay a refund of $12,500.

Man arrested on golf course during round for allegedly conning golfers of equipment

Last month, in San Ramon, California, local police arrested a man in the middle of his round on charges of defrauding fellow players.

One person fell victim to a $2,000 fraud by an unidentified individual, prompting a complaint to the police. The police took golf carts from a local shop and captured the person, whose identity had not been disclosed. At the time of his arrest, he was on the eighth hole at a local club.

According to the San Ramon police, the accused had a history of competing in various tournaments under different names. He would also impersonate a representative of Titleist, collecting money from fellow players by promising them new equipment, a promise he never fulfilled.