Australian Open goes back to separate events after backlash from Cam Smith, Hannah Green and other stars

The Australian Open has decided to get rid of its mixed format following criticism from world-class golfers. The tournament has been historically known to feature the best men and women professional golfers competing together.

Following the 2024 Australian Open, several of the game's top players like Cam Smith and Hannah Green spoke out about the issues behind the logistics of the dual-format event. The tournament committee has decided to split the prestigious event into separate men's and women's events from 2025 onwards.

Smith and Green spoke out about the event's host courses Kingston Heath and Victoria Golf Club's unforgiving playing conditions along with several other issues with the committee's organization.

Here's what Golf Australia's CEO James Sutherland had to say about the format change (via Australian Golf Digest):

"Following our annual event review, which included discussions with key stakeholders, Golf Australia has made the decision to separate the Australian Open men’s and women’s tournaments. Our long-term event strategy is to build the profile of our tournaments and to showcase the game at the highest level...With all that in mind, we believe this is the right time and we are confident that both national open championships will stand on their own two feet and prosper in their own right."

During a LIV Golf promotional press conference, Cameron Smith stated that he felt that Kingston Heath had altered their course conditions to cater to both the men's and women's fields. He also addressed the Australian Open's lack of organization.

Referencing to the 2022 edition of the event, Smith said (via Golf Australia):

"Two years ago, Adam Scott was four shots off the lead and he teed off the 10th hole two hours before the leaders. Stuff like that just can't happen. And it happened again this year."

Due to rains during last year's tournament, Kingston Heath's greens were sub-optimal and playing soft and slow. Smith detailed that a prestigious tournament like the Australian Open deserves better preparation from host courses.

LPGA Tour sensation Hannah Green pointed out that the 2024's edition of the event saw pin placements set specifically to cater to the mixed format as opposed to tough tournament placements.

Who won the 2024 ISPS Handa Australian Open?

The 2024 ISPS Handa Australian Open was played at the Kingston Heath and Victoria Golf Club from November 28 to December 1. Ryggs Johnston emerged victorious from the men's side.

The American golfer totaled 18-under par over 72 holes to beat Curtis Luck by three strokes. Johnston carded in rounds of 65, 68, 68, and 68 to total 269.

Jiyai Shin was the women's champion. With a total score of 17-under par, the South Korean golfer had a two-stroke victory over Ashleigh Buhai. Shin carded in rounds of 69, 68, 67, and 70 to total 274.

Simon Seungmin Lee won the All Abilities category of the tournament. With scores of 71, 67, and 74, the golfer won by a whopping 14 strokes with a total 4 under-par score.

