“Awful tweet from AK” “He’s not wrong” – Fans divided as Anthony Kim calls Brandel Chamblee a ‘talentless fool’ in explosive tweet

LIV Golf's Anthony Kim posted a scandalous tweet, making vile remarks about Brandel Chamblee after his recent U-turn on the PGA Tour-PIF deal. Kim made several personal comments about the veteran golf analyst and went on to call him a 'talentless fool'.

Chamblee, who has been a staunch critic of the PIF and LIV Golf, had a change of stance recently. During the Golf Channel's Golf Central episode, he suggested the PGA Tour quickly finalize the deal with Saudi Arabia's sovereign fund.

After Chamblee's change of heart, Kim launched an online attack on him. On Friday, May 9, he tweeted:

"Ramble Chamblee @chambleebrandel ur such a p***y 4 beating on ur chest & basically saying never retreat & hypocritically retreat. It is well known this talentless fool is disliked by most people in the golf world. U still gonna cover golf if @livgolf_league is involved?🤡 😂"

Expand Tweet

Kim's comments received mixed responses from the fans on social media. While many felt his remark was below the belt, a few fans came in support of him. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

"Awful tweet from AK," one fan wrote. "Hopefully it was not really from him"

Expand Tweet

"He’s not wrong," another fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

"Not a good look for Kim. Acting like someone who might be having some issues again. Things are changing with regard to all of this and for anyone to ignore the realities (think big picture) would be foolish. Right now, Anthony thinks this approach makes him look cool with the fans and yes, the non-Brandel fans will love it. But it's low brow. Do better AK. " one user commented.

"About this point… he is not wrong. If there were a picture of patronizing, entitled, pompous, presumptuous, arrogant (I can keep going but you get the point).. @chambleebrandel would be the poster child for the picture," this user opined.

"Think AK momentarily forgot he is no longer in the trenches that were the last 10 years," one user commented.

"An unfortunate outburst… but golf is clearly headed for major redesign," another fan wrote. "If the knives get too vicious there maybe no life afterwards! A negotiated deal with integrated circuits subordinate to the majors (eventually more of, international) makes eminent sense, let’s for hope it!"

Will Anthony Kim compete at the PGA Championship?

Anthony Kim will not be part of the PGA Championship scheduled to be played from May 16 to 19 at the Valhalla Golf Course in Louisville, Kentucky.

Anthony Kim last competed at the PGA Championship in 2011, which was his fifth appearance at the event during his career. However, he failed to make the cut in his final appearance. Besides, this was also his last appearance at any major championship.

Anthony Kim made three cuts at the PGA Championship but never finished better than T50. However, he has three top-ten finishes in other majors. He had a T5 and T7 finish at the Open Championship and also finished T3 at the Masters Tournament.