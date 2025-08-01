"Back feels against the wall" - Max Homa feels the heat of FedEx Cup playoffs amid solid start at Wyndham Championship 

Max Homa started the Wyndham Championship week on a good note, shooting a 4-under 66 in the opening round. With each passing round, the fight for a spot in the FedEx Cup Playoffs is getting tighter, and Homa is feeling the heat.
On Thursday, July 31, Homa teed it up at Sedgefield Country Club, ranked 106th in the FedEx Cup standings. After the first round, he jumped to 103rd in the projected standings, but he’ll need a T2 finish or better to qualify for the Playoffs.
During his post-round interview, Homa said he felt the need to "catch lightning in a bottle" at this point. He was also asked whether not being on the bubble was helping him play more freely.
"It's a little bit of both," he said. "It's kind of freeing playing Thursday not even thinking about anything but winning the golf tournament, but back feels against the wall. It feels anytime you lip out a putt it just hurts a little bit more.
"Part of it I think I'll learn from because I think the mindset you have on weeks like this, although you don't want them, is something to take forward with you when the season starts up again next year," he added.
Following the first round, Max Homa is tied for 19th and is five strokes off the lead. Joel Dahmen holds the solo lead after firing a 9-under 61, while Alex Noren sits in solo second.
Max Homa's performance at the Wyndham Championship 2025, Round 1 explored
Here's a look at Max Homa's hole-by-hole performance at the Wyndham Championship 2025, Round 1:
- Hole 10, Par 4 - 3 (-1)
- Hole 11, Par 4 - 4 (-1)
- Hole 12, Par 3 - 2 (-2)
- Hole 13, Par 4 - 4 (-2)
- Hole 14, Par 4 - 5 (-1)
- Hole 15, Par 5 - 4 (-2)
- Hole 16, Par 3 - 3 (-2)
- Hole 17, Par 4 - 3 (-3)
- Hole 18, Par 4 - 4 (-3)
- IN: 32
- Hole 1, Par 4 - 3 (-4)
- Hole 2, Par 4 - 3 (-5)
- Hole 3, Par 3 - 3 (-5)
- Hole 4, Par 4 - 4 (-5)
- Hole 5, Par 5 - 4 (-6)
- Hole 6, Par 4 - 4 (-6)
- Hole 7, Par 3 - 2 (-7)
- Hole 8, Par 4 - 3 (-8)
- Hole 9, Par 4 - 3 (-9)
- OUT: 29
- Total: 61 (-9)