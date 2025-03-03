“Back then it was like a crapshoot” - Jordan Spieth compares present struggle to dropping near world ranking No.100 in recent years

Jordan Spieth compared his struggle in recent years to his disappointing performances in 2021. The American golfer had some tough times on the greens in 2021, when his ranking constantly slipped down.

Ad

Following the 2021 Farmers Insurance Open, Spieth was ranked 92nd in the world. But he bounced back in his next outing at the 2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open, where he was tied for fourth place and jumped to 69 in the OWGR. Toward the end of the year, he made it to the top 15 in the world ranking.

Last season, Jordan Spieth again struggled on the greens and was ranked 77th ahead of the start of the 2025 season. However, he is progressing with his game and had an amazing outing at the recently concluded 2025 Cognizant Classic, where he settled in T9 place and jumped to 64 in the OWGR.

Ad

Trending

During the press conference of the Cognizant Classic, Spieth was asked about his struggles a few years back when he reached 92 in the OWGR compared to now in recent years. The two-time major winner compared his performance and acknowledged that he has been doing better now, saying (via ASAP Sports):

"I feel like I'm in a -- I have way more knowledge about what I do well and why I did it well and how to get back to doing that than I did back then. I feel like I can do stuff like this every week, and back then it was like a crapshoot."

Ad

So far in 2025, Jordan Spieth has played in four tournaments and made the cut in three of them and has recorded two top 10 finishes this season.

He had a tough start to the season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he settled in T69 position, further dipping in the OWGR, ranked 84th from 77th. However, he next settled in T45 place at the WM Phoenix Open and jumped up in the world ranking to 65th place. After the Cognizant Classic, he is currently ranked 64th in the world.

Ad

Jordan Spieth provides a health update at Cognizant Classic

Last season, Jordan Spieth struggled with a wrist injury and finally underwent surgery in August 2024. He then missed the fall season events and also a few tournaments on the PGA Tour 2025 season in January.

During the press conference of the 2025 Cognizant Classic, Spieth opened up about his injury and said (via ASAP Sports):

Ad

"It's been pretty much the same every morning when I wake up. It's just minorly maybe getting a little bit better as it's getting warmer, but it's very slowly -- by the time I start hitting, everything is okay, and I'm not thinking about it much at all on the golf course, which is really the goal."

Spieth had a decent start to the 2025 season on the PGA Tour. However, he will miss the Arnold Palmer Invitational, which will take place from March 6 to 9 at Bay Hill Golf Course.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback