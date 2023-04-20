“Back Street Boys” – Fans react as Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler celebrate ‘spring break’ together

Justin Thomas is busy celebrating spring break with his boys, Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler. Having been sidelined from the Zurich Classic, the boys' gang are now enjoying spring break with their wives and kids.

Thomas shared four beautiful pictures from their trip on Instagram featuring Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler, and Smylie Kaufman along with their wives, with the caption reading:

"Spring Break has changed a bit since 2016… But we’re all still the same hooligans at heart. Love these peeps!"

The PGA Tour reshared the snaps on their Twitter account, saying:

"The boys are back!"

Fans took to the comment section to highlight that all four golfers were wearing the same white sneakers, while some called them "Back Street Boys."

One fan wrote:

"Back Street Boys?"

"Did their wives go out and buy them all the same sets of kicks?" another wondered.

"Good looking crew with a lot of talent," read another comment.

"The boys look cute with their matching shoes," remarked one.

"Thoooooough cute, boys with their matching thoooos!" gushed one fan.

Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas are college buddies and they share a very strong bond.

"They’re big practical jokers" - Justin Thomas' father on his friendship with Jordan Spieth

Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth are like brothers to each other. They have competed in several tournaments. The duo also featured in the Netflix golf docuseries, Full Swing, where they opened up about their friendship.

In the first episode of the series, Justin Thomas revealed that he was jealous of Spieth because of his success during the initial days of their career. However, over the years, their friendship has evolved and strengthened.

In the series, Justin Thomas' father Mike Thomas also talked about their friendship:

“They’re big practical jokers. Justin, the first year he played in Phoenix, Jordan paid the valet to move his car off-site. He came out to get his car, it wasn’t there. Of course he knew immediately who it was.”

Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth came together to play at a television exhibition event called "The Match" last year against Tiger Woods and his best friend Rory McIlroy. Despite Woods and McIlroy being the fans' favorites to win the tournament, Thomas and Spieth surprised everyone by registering a victory.

Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas last played at the 2023 RBC Heritage. Spieth, last year's champion, finished in second position after Matt Fitzpatrick defeated him in an incredible playoff. Thomas, on the other hand, was tied for 25th place after finishing at a score of under 9.

After the RBC Heritage event, the PGA Tour's next tournament is scheduled to take place this week from April 20-23, with both Spieth and Thomas missing it.

It is important to note that the Zurich Classic of New Orleans is headlining 160 golfers in a team of two. The first round will start on Thursday.

Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay won the tournament in 2022 and are back to compete in the upcoming edition. Matt Fitzpatrick, who defeated Jordan Spieth last week, paired up with his brother Alex Fitzpatrick to play in the event.

Poll : 0 votes