"Bad career move"; "Top talent" - Fans react to Marco Penge ruling out LIV Golf after Spanish Open win

Marco Penge confirms to TenGolf that he will not be joining LIV Golf for the 2026 season and plans to take up his PGA Tour membership: ​ “I’m going to America tomorrow with my wife to find a place for when we move in January. So as far as I’m aware, I’m playing the PGA Tour next year and hopefully I’ll have a great season and finish in the playoffs there and then come back to the DP World Tour and play the rest of the season here. ​ “I love playing golf and I’d play every week if my team let me. So yeah, I want to be playing against the best players in the world and I want to be playing national opens like this. When you win a couple of national opens, that’s something that I’ll never forget and something that my family will never forget. So, that’s my plan.” ​ There’s been a lot of speculation in recent weeks that he could be considering a move, but I think that clears it up pretty decisively. Marco’s game is perfect for the PGA Tour with his huge distance and the height his ball apex’s at, plus how well he putts. With his new found confidence after winning 3 times this season he can really make an impression out there. ​ I look forward to seeing him competing next season wherever he decides to play his golf 💪🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿