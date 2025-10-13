"Bad career move"; "Top talent" - Fans react to Marco Penge ruling out LIV Golf after Spanish Open win

Fans on social media have reacted to Marco Penge confirming that he will not join LIV Golf for the upcoming season. The English golfer won the 2025 Open de España and plans to continue his journey on the PGA Tour for the upcoming season.
Following his win, Penge discussed his plans to move to the USA and compete on the PGA Tour in an interview with Ten Golf. He said that he is looking forward to playing against the "best players" in the world and winning "national opens." He said:
“I love playing golf and I’d play every week if my team let me. So yeah, I want to be playing against the best players in the world and I want to be playing national opens like this. When you win a couple of national opens, that’s something that I’ll never forget and something that my family will never forget. So, that’s my plan.”
Flushing It Golf shared a post about Marco Penge on its X (formerly Twitter) account with a caption:
"Marco Penge confirms to TenGolf that he will not be joining LIV Golf for the 2026 season and plans to take up his PGA Tour membership"
Fans reacted in the comments section and had mixed reactions to his opinion. Some called it a bad career move, while others praised him for his impressive performance.
"Bad career move," a fan wrote.
"Top talent," another fan added.
"Heard that before. Thats what rahm said, sorta, now look…," one more fan added.
Here are more fan reactions:
"He's a massive talent and was very unlucky not to be picked for Bethpage, will put my neck on the line and say he will qualify automatically for Adare in 27," a fan said.
"This has been said in some variation by virtually every player who went to LIV," another fan added.
"It’s refreshing to hear a very talented young golfer having ambition, wanting to improve & play competitive golf as opposed to seeking easy money. Well done Marco Penge," another fan added.
Marco Penge qualifies for the Majors after triumph at the Open de España
With the victory at the Open de España, Marco Penge secured his spot in The Open Championship and The Masters for the next year. He had previously competed at The Open Championship but is looking forward to his debut at The Masters.
In 2025, he played in two majors, the PGA Championship and The Open, where he struggled to make the cut. However, at the PGA Championship, he finished tied for 28th place.
Marco Penge won his third DP World Tour event at the Open de España. Earlier this year, he won the Hainan Classic and the Danish Golf Championship. At the Open de España, he was in the lead after 54 holes and then carded a round of 74 in the finale, but settled in a tie for the lead with Daniel Brown. He made a birdie on the first playoff hole to win the event.