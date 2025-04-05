Bad news for Phil Mickelson as Bryson DeChambeau sets his mark on LIV Golf Miami

Bryson DeChambeau has catapulted himself toward the top of the leaderboard as he makes his way through the end of his second round at LIV Golf Miami. With a couple of holes left to play, DeChambeau finds himself at four under par, tied with Dustin Johnson at Trump National Doral Miami (at the time of writing).

Ad

After the first round, Bryson DeChambeau was tied with Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson for second place at three under par, two shots behind leader Patrick Reed. However, Reed struggled in the second round and is no longer in first place. With a few holes left, Reed is three over for the round and at two under par for the tournament.

Mickelson has not fared as well in his second round as he did in his first. The six-time major champion is two over par in his second round as it nears its end and is one under par for the tournament.

Ad

Trending

Phil Mickelson is aiming to capture his first LIV Golf win since joining the league in 2022. Mickelson came close to his first LIV Golf win earlier this year at LIV Golf Hong Kong in March. However, he eventually finished in solo third place, four shots behind winner Sergio Garcia.

Many of the stars at the top of the leaderboard at LIV Golf Miami will be teeing it up at The Masters next week. Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia, Phil Mickelson, and Patrick Reed all have lifetime exemptions to The Masters since they are past champions.

Ad

Bryson DeChambeau has a five-year exemption into The Masters after his win at the U.S. Open in 2024.

Bryson DeChambeau aims to ride his form and capture his first green jacket next week

Bryson DeChambeau at LIV Golf Miami 2025

Bryson DeChambeau will tee it up at The Masters next week in search of his first green jacket. In 2024, DeChambeau registered his best career finish at The Masters after he finished tied for sixth place.

Ad

At Augusta National last year, DeChambeau held the lead by himself after the first round. He fired a seven-under-par 65 to open the tournament. After round two, he was tied for the lead with Scottie Scheffler and Max Homa.

DeChambeau struggled in round three of last year's Masters, shooting a 75. He ultimately finished tied for sixth after a final round 73, nine shots behind winner Scottie Scheffler.

DeChambeau followed that performance up with a solo second place the following month at the PGA Championship at Valhalla, losing to Xander Schauffele by one shot. In June, DeChambeau won his second major title at the U.S. Open, defeating Rory McIlroy by one shot.

Bryson DeChambeau will now aim to add a green jacket to his closet by the time the sun sets at Augusta National on Sunday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Thomas Ingals Golf content writer Know More