"Ballgame … Fellas"; "It won't be his last!" - Fans react to Thomas Detry winning the WM Phoenix Open 2025 

Thomas Detry won the recently concluded 2025 WM Phoenix Open. The Belgian golfer took the early lead in the game and was impressive throughout the four-round event at TPC Scottsdale, finally securing a phenomenal seven-stroke victory over Daniel Berger and Michael Kim.

It's his first win on the PGA Tour since turning pro in 2016. The PGA Tour shared the news about Thomas Detry's marvelous victory at the WM Phoenix Open on its X (formerly Twitter) account, writing:

"Belgium's first PGA TOUR champion! 🇧🇪 🏆 @TomDetry claims TOUR title No. 1 @WMPhoenixOpen"

Expand Tweet

Trending

Fans jumped to the comment section to praise the Belgian golfer and wished him more wins in the future.

"It won't be his last! Let's go!" a fan said.

Expand Tweet

"Ballgame … Fellas," another fan said.

Some fans praised the European Tour player's amazing performance on the PGA Tour.

"Great to see the DPWT family waiting to celebrate with him," one more fan added.

"Pavon, McIntyre, Detry and Rai all winners in the last 12 months in the PGA tour. European tour guys are doing alright over there 👏" another fan said.

While others congratulated Thomas Detry.

"That was impressive," one fan said.

"Congrats well deserved!" another fan added.

"Incredible"—Thomas Detry on winning the 2025 WM Phoenix Open

Thomas Detry had a solid start to his game at the 2025 WM Phoenix Open with a round of 66 in the first round on Thursday, February 6. He started the game on the tenth hole and made three birdies and a bogey on the front nine, while three more birdies on the back nine resulted in a round of 5-under 66.

After a good start, he maintained the momentum throughout the four-day tournament and later posted rounds of 64, 65, and 65 to settle for a total of 24-under.

During the press conference of the tournament, Detry reflected on his performance and shared his excitement about winning his maiden PGA Tour event. He said (via ASAP Sports):

"Incredible. Incredible. I felt nervous yesterday morning, and last night didn't sleep great. I woke up this morning early, 4:00 a.m., couldn't fall back asleep. But then deep inside of me, I kind of really trusted myself.

"I felt like I've been doing a lot of really good things in the past to put myself in that position, and I felt like I was kind of ready to win. So deep inside, I was kind of -- yeah, this one nobody was going to take it away from me," he added.

Meanwhile, Michael Kim tied for second place with Daniel Berger, followed by Christiaan Bezuidenhout, who tied for fourth with Jordan Spieth. Justin Thomas finished in a three-way tie with Will Chandler and Robert MacIntyre in sixth place.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback