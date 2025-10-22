Bank of Utah Championship 2025 Round 1 tee times and pairings explored

The Bank of Utah Championship 2025 is beginning on Thursday, October 22 at the Black Desert Resort in Ivins, Utah. The second edition of the event will be the fourth tournament of the FedEx Cup Fall season.
The first round of the Bank of Utah Championship will begin on Thursday at 9:55 am, with 132 players competing in 44 groups. Ryan Palmer, Greyson Sigg, and Isaiah Salinda will be the first group to tee off from the first tee, while Hayden Buckley, Rico Hoey, and Thorbjørn Olesen will simultaneously tee off from the tenth hole.
Bank of Utah Championship 2025 Round 1 pairings explored
Here's a look at the tee time details for the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 Round 1:
Hole 1
- 9:55 am: Ryan Palmer, Greyson Sigg, Isaiah Salinda
- 10:06 am: Sam Ryder, Max McGreevy, Paul Peterson
- 10:17 am: Will Gordon, Jesper Svensson, Doc Redman
- 10:28 am: Adam Svensson, Adam Schenk, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 10:39 am: Karl Vilips, Lee Hodges, Seamus Power
- 10:50 am: Camilo Villegas, Luke List, Emiliano Grillo
- 11:01 am: Ben Martin, David Lipsky, David Skinns
- 11:12 am: Cameron Champ, Vince Whaley, Jeremy Paul
- 11:23 am: Quade Cummins, Kevin Velo, Connor Howe
- 11:34 am: Harrison Endycott, Vince Covello, Carson Lundell
- 11:45 am: Cristobal Del Solar, Gordon Sargent, Kihei Akina (a)
- 2:35 pm: Martin Laird, Ryo Hisatsune, Kris Ventura
- 2:46 pm: Chesson Hadley, Doug Ghim, Jackson Suber
- 2:57 pm: Matt NeSmith, Chan Kim, Hayden Springer
- 3:08 pm: Maverick McNealy, Matt McCarty, Billy Horschel
- 3:19 pm: Kurt Kitayama, Max Homa, Alex Noren
- 3:30 pm: William Mouw, Kevin Yu, Nick Hardy
- 3:41 pm: Beau Hossler, Mark Hubbard, Joseph Bramlett
- 3:52 pm: Austin Cook, Kevin Streelman, Patrick Fishburn
- 4:03 pm: Trevor Cone, Matthew Riedel, Yi Cao
- 4:14 pm: Matteo Manassero, Kaito Onishi, Mason Andersen
- 4:25 pm: Taylor Montgomery, Norman Xiong, Preston Summerhays
Hole 10
- 9:55 am: Hayden Buckley, Rico Hoey, Thorbjørn Olesen
- 10:06 am: Andrew Putnam, Justin Lower, Chandler Phillips
- 10:17 am: Scott Piercy, Ben Kohles, Kevin Roy
- 10:28 am: Steven Fisk, Sahith Theegala, Jason Day
- 10:39 am: Ryan Gerard, Aldrich Potgieter, Michael Thorbjornsen
- 10:50 am: Davis Thompson, Stephan Jaeger, Brandt Snedeker
- 11:01 am: Carson Young, Mac Meissner, Ben Silverman
- 11:12 am: Alex Smalley, Harry Higgs, Victor Perez
- 11:23 am: Frankie Capan III, Anders Albertson, Tim Widing
- 11:34 am: Will Chandler, Philip Knowles, Sebastian Moss
- 11:45 am: Antoine Rozner, David Ford, Gavin Cohen
- 2:35 pm: Chad Ramey, Dylan Wu, Danny Walker
- 2:46 pm: Lanto Griffin, Patrick Rodgers, Ricky Castillo
- 2:57 pm: Trey Mullinax, Adam Hadwin, Henrik Norlander
- 3:08 pm: Joe Highsmith, Brice Garnett, Taylor Moore
- 3:19 pm: Patton Kizzire, Nick Dunlap, Francesco Molinari
- 3:30 pm: Rafael Campos, Matt Wallace, Tom Hoge
- 3:41 pm: Joel Dahmen, James Hahn, Zac Blair
- 3:52 pm: Noah Goodwin, Thomas Rosenmueller, Owen Stamper
- 4:03 pm: Taylor Dickson, Braden Thornberry, Tommy Sharp
- 4:14 pm: Pierceson Coody, Luke Clanton, Michael Brennan
- 4:25 pm: Takumi Kanaya, John Pak, David Liechty (a)
