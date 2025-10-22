Bank of Utah Championship 2025 Round 1 tee times and pairings explored

The Bank of Utah Championship 2025 is beginning on Thursday, October 22 at the Black Desert Resort in Ivins, Utah. The second edition of the event will be the fourth tournament of the FedEx Cup Fall season.

Ad

The first round of the Bank of Utah Championship will begin on Thursday at 9:55 am, with 132 players competing in 44 groups. Ryan Palmer, Greyson Sigg, and Isaiah Salinda will be the first group to tee off from the first tee, while Hayden Buckley, Rico Hoey, and Thorbjørn Olesen will simultaneously tee off from the tenth hole.

Bank of Utah Championship 2025 Round 1 pairings explored

Billy Horschel will play the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 (Image Source: Imagn)

Here's a look at the tee time details for the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 Round 1:

Ad

Trending

Hole 1

9:55 am: Ryan Palmer, Greyson Sigg, Isaiah Salinda

10:06 am: Sam Ryder, Max McGreevy, Paul Peterson

10:17 am: Will Gordon, Jesper Svensson, Doc Redman

10:28 am: Adam Svensson, Adam Schenk, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

10:39 am: Karl Vilips, Lee Hodges, Seamus Power

10:50 am: Camilo Villegas, Luke List, Emiliano Grillo

11:01 am: Ben Martin, David Lipsky, David Skinns

11:12 am: Cameron Champ, Vince Whaley, Jeremy Paul

11:23 am: Quade Cummins, Kevin Velo, Connor Howe

11:34 am: Harrison Endycott, Vince Covello, Carson Lundell

11:45 am: Cristobal Del Solar, Gordon Sargent, Kihei Akina (a)

2:35 pm: Martin Laird, Ryo Hisatsune, Kris Ventura

2:46 pm: Chesson Hadley, Doug Ghim, Jackson Suber

2:57 pm: Matt NeSmith, Chan Kim, Hayden Springer

3:08 pm: Maverick McNealy, Matt McCarty, Billy Horschel

3:19 pm: Kurt Kitayama, Max Homa, Alex Noren

3:30 pm: William Mouw, Kevin Yu, Nick Hardy

3:41 pm: Beau Hossler, Mark Hubbard, Joseph Bramlett

3:52 pm: Austin Cook, Kevin Streelman, Patrick Fishburn

4:03 pm: Trevor Cone, Matthew Riedel, Yi Cao

4:14 pm: Matteo Manassero, Kaito Onishi, Mason Andersen

4:25 pm: Taylor Montgomery, Norman Xiong, Preston Summerhays

Ad

Hole 10

9:55 am: Hayden Buckley, Rico Hoey, Thorbjørn Olesen

10:06 am: Andrew Putnam, Justin Lower, Chandler Phillips

10:17 am: Scott Piercy, Ben Kohles, Kevin Roy

10:28 am: Steven Fisk, Sahith Theegala, Jason Day

10:39 am: Ryan Gerard, Aldrich Potgieter, Michael Thorbjornsen

10:50 am: Davis Thompson, Stephan Jaeger, Brandt Snedeker

11:01 am: Carson Young, Mac Meissner, Ben Silverman

11:12 am: Alex Smalley, Harry Higgs, Victor Perez

11:23 am: Frankie Capan III, Anders Albertson, Tim Widing

11:34 am: Will Chandler, Philip Knowles, Sebastian Moss

11:45 am: Antoine Rozner, David Ford, Gavin Cohen

2:35 pm: Chad Ramey, Dylan Wu, Danny Walker

2:46 pm: Lanto Griffin, Patrick Rodgers, Ricky Castillo

2:57 pm: Trey Mullinax, Adam Hadwin, Henrik Norlander

3:08 pm: Joe Highsmith, Brice Garnett, Taylor Moore

3:19 pm: Patton Kizzire, Nick Dunlap, Francesco Molinari

3:30 pm: Rafael Campos, Matt Wallace, Tom Hoge

3:41 pm: Joel Dahmen, James Hahn, Zac Blair

3:52 pm: Noah Goodwin, Thomas Rosenmueller, Owen Stamper

4:03 pm: Taylor Dickson, Braden Thornberry, Tommy Sharp

4:14 pm: Pierceson Coody, Luke Clanton, Michael Brennan

4:25 pm: Takumi Kanaya, John Pak, David Liechty (a)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shobhit Kukreti Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.



He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.



Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.



He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis. Know More