Bank of Utah Championship 2025 Round 4 tee times and pairings explored

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Oct 26, 2025 01:25 GMT
Bank Of Utah Championship 2025 - Round Three - Source: Getty
Bank Of Utah Championship 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

On Saturday, October 25, Michael Brennan played another good round at the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 to hold his lead. He carded a 7-under 64 on Day 3 at Black Desert to finish at 17-under and take a two-shot lead after 54 holes.

The final round of the Bank of Utah Championship will begin on Sunday, October 26, at 11:48 a.m. ET. The final round will also be played in split tees, with Kaito Onishi, Sahith Theegala, and Owen Stamper beginning from the first hole, while Jeremy Paul, Tim Widing, and Tom Hoge start from the tenth tee simultaneously.

Leader Michael Brennan is grouped with Matt McCarty and Rico Hoey and will begin the action on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET from the first tee.

Bank of Utah Championship 2025 Round 4 tee times explored

Here's a look at the tee time details for the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 Round 4 (all times ET):

Hole 1

  • 11:48 AM: Kaito Onishi (JPN), Sahith Theegala (USA), Owen Stamper (USA)
  • 12:00 PM: Patrick Rodgers (USA), Max McGreevy (USA), Ben Kohles (USA)
  • 12:12 PM: Christiaan Bezuidenhout (RSA), Greyson Sigg (USA), Chad Ramey (USA)
  • 12:24 PM: Cameron Champ (USA), Braden Thornberry (USA), Ryan Gerard (USA)
  • 12:36 PM: Zac Blair (USA), Doc Redman (USA), Mac Meissner (USA)
  • 12:48 PM: Billy Horschel (USA), Hayden Buckley (USA), Stephan Jaeger (GER)
  • 1:00 PM: Kris Ventura (NOR), Kevin Velo (USA), Jackson Suber (USA)
  • 1:12 PM: Max Homa (USA), Sam Ryder (USA), Takumi Kanaya (JPN)
  • 1:24 PM: David Ford (USA), Austin Cook (USA), Sebastian Moss (USA)
  • 1:36 PM: Thorbjørn Olesen (DEN), Ben Silverman (CAN), Justin Lower (USA)
  • 1:48 PM: Kevin Yu (TPE), Pierceson Coody (USA), Hayden Springer (USA)
  • 2:00 PM: Michael Brennan (USA), Matt McCarty (USA), Rico Hoey (PHI)
Hole 10

  • 11:48 AM: Jeremy Paul (GER), Tim Widing (SWE), Tom Hoge (USA)
  • 12:00 PM: Adam Schenk (USA), David Lipsky (USA), Michael Thorbjornsen (USA)
  • 12:12 PM: Victor Perez (FRA), Harrison Endycott (AUS), Brandt Snedeker (USA)
  • 12:24 PM: Trey Mullinax (USA), Francesco Molinari (ITA), Kurt Kitayama (USA)
  • 12:36 PM: Isaiah Salinda (USA), Trevor Cone (USA), Jason Day (AUS)
  • 12:48 PM: Paul Peterson (USA), Luke Clanton (USA), Vince Whaley (USA)
  • 1:00 PM: Connor Howe (USA), Adam Svensson (CAN), Seamus Power (IRL)
  • 1:12 PM: Karl Vilips (AUS), Jesper Svensson (SWE), Doug Ghim (USA)
  • 1:24 PM: Patton Kizzire (USA), Danny Walker (USA), Taylor Moore (USA)
  • 1:36 PM: Kevin Roy (USA), Frankie Capan III (USA)
  • 1:48 PM: Quade Cummins (USA), Harry Higgs (USA)
Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.

He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.

Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.

He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis.

