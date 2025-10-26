Bank of Utah Championship 2025 Round 4 tee times and pairings explored

On Saturday, October 25, Michael Brennan played another good round at the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 to hold his lead. He carded a 7-under 64 on Day 3 at Black Desert to finish at 17-under and take a two-shot lead after 54 holes.
The final round of the Bank of Utah Championship will begin on Sunday, October 26, at 11:48 a.m. ET. The final round will also be played in split tees, with Kaito Onishi, Sahith Theegala, and Owen Stamper beginning from the first hole, while Jeremy Paul, Tim Widing, and Tom Hoge start from the tenth tee simultaneously.
Leader Michael Brennan is grouped with Matt McCarty and Rico Hoey and will begin the action on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET from the first tee.
Bank of Utah Championship 2025 Round 4 tee times explored
Here's a look at the tee time details for the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 Round 4 (all times ET):
Hole 1
- 11:48 AM: Kaito Onishi (JPN), Sahith Theegala (USA), Owen Stamper (USA)
- 12:00 PM: Patrick Rodgers (USA), Max McGreevy (USA), Ben Kohles (USA)
- 12:12 PM: Christiaan Bezuidenhout (RSA), Greyson Sigg (USA), Chad Ramey (USA)
- 12:24 PM: Cameron Champ (USA), Braden Thornberry (USA), Ryan Gerard (USA)
- 12:36 PM: Zac Blair (USA), Doc Redman (USA), Mac Meissner (USA)
- 12:48 PM: Billy Horschel (USA), Hayden Buckley (USA), Stephan Jaeger (GER)
- 1:00 PM: Kris Ventura (NOR), Kevin Velo (USA), Jackson Suber (USA)
- 1:12 PM: Max Homa (USA), Sam Ryder (USA), Takumi Kanaya (JPN)
- 1:24 PM: David Ford (USA), Austin Cook (USA), Sebastian Moss (USA)
- 1:36 PM: Thorbjørn Olesen (DEN), Ben Silverman (CAN), Justin Lower (USA)
- 1:48 PM: Kevin Yu (TPE), Pierceson Coody (USA), Hayden Springer (USA)
- 2:00 PM: Michael Brennan (USA), Matt McCarty (USA), Rico Hoey (PHI)
Hole 10
- 11:48 AM: Jeremy Paul (GER), Tim Widing (SWE), Tom Hoge (USA)
- 12:00 PM: Adam Schenk (USA), David Lipsky (USA), Michael Thorbjornsen (USA)
- 12:12 PM: Victor Perez (FRA), Harrison Endycott (AUS), Brandt Snedeker (USA)
- 12:24 PM: Trey Mullinax (USA), Francesco Molinari (ITA), Kurt Kitayama (USA)
- 12:36 PM: Isaiah Salinda (USA), Trevor Cone (USA), Jason Day (AUS)
- 12:48 PM: Paul Peterson (USA), Luke Clanton (USA), Vince Whaley (USA)
- 1:00 PM: Connor Howe (USA), Adam Svensson (CAN), Seamus Power (IRL)
- 1:12 PM: Karl Vilips (AUS), Jesper Svensson (SWE), Doug Ghim (USA)
- 1:24 PM: Patton Kizzire (USA), Danny Walker (USA), Taylor Moore (USA)
- 1:36 PM: Kevin Roy (USA), Frankie Capan III (USA)
- 1:48 PM: Quade Cummins (USA), Harry Higgs (USA)