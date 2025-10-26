Bank of Utah Championship 2025 Round 4 tee times and pairings explored

On Saturday, October 25, Michael Brennan played another good round at the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 to hold his lead. He carded a 7-under 64 on Day 3 at Black Desert to finish at 17-under and take a two-shot lead after 54 holes.

The final round of the Bank of Utah Championship will begin on Sunday, October 26, at 11:48 a.m. ET. The final round will also be played in split tees, with Kaito Onishi, Sahith Theegala, and Owen Stamper beginning from the first hole, while Jeremy Paul, Tim Widing, and Tom Hoge start from the tenth tee simultaneously.

Leader Michael Brennan is grouped with Matt McCarty and Rico Hoey and will begin the action on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET from the first tee.

Bank of Utah Championship 2025 Round 4 tee times explored

Here's a look at the tee time details for the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 Round 4 (all times ET):

Hole 1

11:48 AM: Kaito Onishi (JPN), Sahith Theegala (USA), Owen Stamper (USA)

Kevin Yu (TPE), Pierceson Coody (USA), Hayden Springer (USA) 2:00 PM: Michael Brennan (USA), Matt McCarty (USA), Rico Hoey (PHI)

Hole 10

11:48 AM: Jeremy Paul (GER), Tim Widing (SWE), Tom Hoge (USA)

