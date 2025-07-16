Barracuda Championship 2025 power rankings: Max Homa not among the top picks

The Barracuda Championship 2025 is set to tee off on Thursday, July 17 at Tahoe Mountain Club’s Old Greenwood Course near Truckee, California. The event, taking place opposite The Open Championship, will feature a stacked 156-player competing for the $4,000,000 purse on offer. The field is headlined by Emiliano Grillo and Max Homa, among others.
For the unversed, the Barracuda Championship is a PGA Tour and DP World Tour co-sanctioned event like last week’s ISCO Championship. Owing to this, the event will have over 50 DP World Tour members teeing up in California. Despite this, PGA Tour star Max Homa comes in as the popular name. However, he sits seventh on the PGAT power rankings.
The World No.101 golfer enters the weekend on the back of a T5 at John Deere Classic after failing to qualify for The Open Championship. The six-time PGA Tour winner will be eyeing his first win since the Farmers Insurance Open in Jan, 2023. However, his PGA rival Emiliano Grillo starts the contest as the outright favorite for many. The Argentinian, who recorded an impressed second place at John Deere, tops the power ranking.
Vince Whaley only managed a T33 at John Deere but he followed it up with a T4 finish at the ISCO Championship. Notably, the 30-year-old came close to his maiden PGA Tour victory at Old Greenwood last year. However, he full short to Nick Dunlap. Meanwhile, Cameron Champ, who finished T14 last weekend, sits third on the power rankings top-10 list.
It is pertinent to note that the Barracuda Championship defending champion Nick Dunlap is not on the PGA Tour power rankings top-10. The two-time PGA winner will come in as a longshot favorite.
Listed below are the top-10 power rankings for Barracuda Championship at Tahoe Mountain (As per PGA Tour):
- Emiliano Grillo
- Vince Whaley
- Cameron Champ
- Rico Hoey
- Mark Hubbard
- Patrick Rodgers
- Max Homa
- Andrew Putnam
- Ryan Gerard
- Chan Kim
Barracuda Championship 2025 early odds
Unlike the PGA Tour power rankings, Emiliano Grillo starts outside the top-5 of the Barracuda Championship odds list. According to GNN, the two-time PGA Tour winner starts with 30-1 odds. Interestingly, Vince Whaley leads the odds list alongside Kurt Kitayama and Ryan Gerard. The trio carry 22-1 odds each for the Tahoe Mountain event.
Cameron Champ and Max Homa share 25-1 odds, sharing the position with Patrick Fishburn and Rico Hoey. Beau Hossler (35-1), Kevin Roy, Lee Hodges, Mark Hubbard and Taylor Moore are some other top names to watch in the opposite event this weekend. Reigning champion Nick Dunlap starts with 40-1 odds alongside Patrick Rodgers.
Listed below are the top odds for Barracuda Championship (as per GNN):
- Kurt Kitayama - 2200
- Ryan Gerard - 2200
- Vince Whaley - 2200
- Cameron Champ - 2500
- Max Homa - 2500
- Patrick Fishburn - 2500
- Rico Hoey - 2500
- Pierceson Coody - 2800
- Emiliano Grillo - 3000
- Beau Hossler - 3500
- Kevin Roy - 3500
- Lee Hodges - 3500
- Mark Hubbard - 3500
- Taylor Moore - 3500
- Nick Dunlap - 4000
- Patrick Rodgers - 4000
- Andrew Putnam - 4500
- Austin Eckroat - 5000
- Doug Ghim - 5000
- Erik van Rooyen - 5000
- Ryo Hisatsune - 5000
- Alejandro Tosti - 5500
- Chan Kim - 5500
- Steven Fisk - 6000
- Hayden Springer - 6500
- Kristoffer Ventura - 6500
- Ricky Castillo - 6500
- Sam Ryder - 6500
- Seamus Power - 6500
- Garrick Higgo - 7000
- Max McGreevy - 7000
- Taylor Montgomery - 7000
- Cam Davis - 7500
- Carson Young - 7500
- Chandler Phillips - 7500
- Isaiah Salinda - 7500
- Jackson Suber - 7500
- Jeremy Paul - 7500
- Joseph Bramlett - 7500
- Luke List - 7500
- Chad Ramey - 8000
- Harry Higgs - 8000
- Thomas Rosenmuller - 8000
- Will Gordon - 8000
- Nate Lashley - 8500
- Nick Hardy - 8500
- Calum Hill - 9000
- Joe Highsmith - 9000
- Joel Dahmen - 9000
- Mac Meissner - 9000
- Quade Cummins - 9000
- Sam Bairstow - 9000
- Adam Schenk - 10000
- Adam Svensson - 10000
- Ben Kohles - 10000
- Greyson Sigg - 10000
- Johannes Veerman - 10000
- Adam Hadwin - 11000
- Alex Fitzpatrick - 11000
- Danny Walker - 11000
- David Skinns - 11000
- Jacques Kruyswijk - 11000
- Manuel Elvira - 11000
- Marcus Armitage - 11000
- Paul Peterson - 11000
- Dylan Wu - 12500
- Lanto Griffin - 12500
- Nicolai Von Dellingshausen - 12500
- Sean Crocker - 12500
- Andrea Pavan - 15000
- Ben Silverman - 15000
- Brandt Snedeker - 15000
- Dan Bradbury - 15000
- Ivan Cantero - 15000
- Martin Laird - 15000
- Trevor Cone - 15000
- Zac Blair - 15000
- Ben Martin - 17500
- David Lipsky - 17500
- Yuto Katsuragawa - 17500
- Gavin Green - 20000
- Michael La Sasso - 20000
- David Ravetto - 22500
- Jens Dantorp - 22500
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat - 22500
- Noah Goodwin - 22500
- Scott Jamieson - 22500
