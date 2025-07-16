Barracuda Championship 2025 power rankings: Max Homa not among the top picks

The Barracuda Championship 2025 is set to tee off on Thursday, July 17 at Tahoe Mountain Club’s Old Greenwood Course near Truckee, California. The event, taking place opposite The Open Championship, will feature a stacked 156-player competing for the $4,000,000 purse on offer. The field is headlined by Emiliano Grillo and Max Homa, among others.

For the unversed, the Barracuda Championship is a PGA Tour and DP World Tour co-sanctioned event like last week’s ISCO Championship. Owing to this, the event will have over 50 DP World Tour members teeing up in California. Despite this, PGA Tour star Max Homa comes in as the popular name. However, he sits seventh on the PGAT power rankings.

The World No.101 golfer enters the weekend on the back of a T5 at John Deere Classic after failing to qualify for The Open Championship. The six-time PGA Tour winner will be eyeing his first win since the Farmers Insurance Open in Jan, 2023. However, his PGA rival Emiliano Grillo starts the contest as the outright favorite for many. The Argentinian, who recorded an impressed second place at John Deere, tops the power ranking.

Vince Whaley only managed a T33 at John Deere but he followed it up with a T4 finish at the ISCO Championship. Notably, the 30-year-old came close to his maiden PGA Tour victory at Old Greenwood last year. However, he full short to Nick Dunlap. Meanwhile, Cameron Champ, who finished T14 last weekend, sits third on the power rankings top-10 list.

It is pertinent to note that the Barracuda Championship defending champion Nick Dunlap is not on the PGA Tour power rankings top-10. The two-time PGA winner will come in as a longshot favorite.

Listed below are the top-10 power rankings for Barracuda Championship at Tahoe Mountain (As per PGA Tour):

Emiliano Grillo

Vince Whaley

Cameron Champ

Rico Hoey

Mark Hubbard

Patrick Rodgers

Max Homa

Andrew Putnam

Ryan Gerard

Chan Kim

Barracuda Championship 2025 early odds

Unlike the PGA Tour power rankings, Emiliano Grillo starts outside the top-5 of the Barracuda Championship odds list. According to GNN, the two-time PGA Tour winner starts with 30-1 odds. Interestingly, Vince Whaley leads the odds list alongside Kurt Kitayama and Ryan Gerard. The trio carry 22-1 odds each for the Tahoe Mountain event.

Cameron Champ and Max Homa share 25-1 odds, sharing the position with Patrick Fishburn and Rico Hoey. Beau Hossler (35-1), Kevin Roy, Lee Hodges, Mark Hubbard and Taylor Moore are some other top names to watch in the opposite event this weekend. Reigning champion Nick Dunlap starts with 40-1 odds alongside Patrick Rodgers.

Listed below are the top odds for Barracuda Championship (as per GNN):

Kurt Kitayama - 2200

Ryan Gerard - 2200

Vince Whaley - 2200

Cameron Champ - 2500

Max Homa - 2500

Patrick Fishburn - 2500

Rico Hoey - 2500

Pierceson Coody - 2800

Emiliano Grillo - 3000

Beau Hossler - 3500

Kevin Roy - 3500

Lee Hodges - 3500

Mark Hubbard - 3500

Taylor Moore - 3500

Nick Dunlap - 4000

Patrick Rodgers - 4000

Andrew Putnam - 4500

Austin Eckroat - 5000

Doug Ghim - 5000

Erik van Rooyen - 5000

Ryo Hisatsune - 5000

Alejandro Tosti - 5500

Chan Kim - 5500

Steven Fisk - 6000

Hayden Springer - 6500

Kristoffer Ventura - 6500

Ricky Castillo - 6500

Sam Ryder - 6500

Seamus Power - 6500

Garrick Higgo - 7000

Max McGreevy - 7000

Taylor Montgomery - 7000

Cam Davis - 7500

Carson Young - 7500

Chandler Phillips - 7500

Isaiah Salinda - 7500

Jackson Suber - 7500

Jeremy Paul - 7500

Joseph Bramlett - 7500

Luke List - 7500

Chad Ramey - 8000

Harry Higgs - 8000

Thomas Rosenmuller - 8000

Will Gordon - 8000

Nate Lashley - 8500

Nick Hardy - 8500

Calum Hill - 9000

Joe Highsmith - 9000

Joel Dahmen - 9000

Mac Meissner - 9000

Quade Cummins - 9000

Sam Bairstow - 9000

Adam Schenk - 10000

Adam Svensson - 10000

Ben Kohles - 10000

Greyson Sigg - 10000

Johannes Veerman - 10000

Adam Hadwin - 11000

Alex Fitzpatrick - 11000

Danny Walker - 11000

David Skinns - 11000

Jacques Kruyswijk - 11000

Manuel Elvira - 11000

Marcus Armitage - 11000

Paul Peterson - 11000

Dylan Wu - 12500

Lanto Griffin - 12500

Nicolai Von Dellingshausen - 12500

Sean Crocker - 12500

Andrea Pavan - 15000

Ben Silverman - 15000

Brandt Snedeker - 15000

Dan Bradbury - 15000

Ivan Cantero - 15000

Martin Laird - 15000

Trevor Cone - 15000

Zac Blair - 15000

Ben Martin - 17500

David Lipsky - 17500

Yuto Katsuragawa - 17500

Gavin Green - 20000

Michael La Sasso - 20000

David Ravetto - 22500

Jens Dantorp - 22500

Kiradech Aphibarnrat - 22500

Noah Goodwin - 22500

Scott Jamieson - 22500

More details on the Barracuda Championship will be updated as it progresses.

