“Batteries charged for this tournament” - Jon Rahm aims to surpass his hero Seve Ballesteros at Spanish Open with Ryder Cup victory momentum

After an exhausting but rewarding week at the 2023 Ryder Cup, Jon Rahm is ready once again and fully recharged to take on the 2023 Spanish Open. He will be chasing his fourth Spanish Open title, and, in the process, try to surpass his hero Seve Ballesteros.

Jon Rahm matched Ballesteros' record by winning his third Spanish Open title in Madrid last year. He is back again as a favorite this year to try and pick up his fourth title at the event. Despite the tough Ryder Cup week, Rahm comes in with all 'batteries recharged' for the event.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, he said:

"The Ryder Cup week is different than any other. I was more mentally exhausted than I've ever been in any other Sunday that I've played. For me this week is very, very important. Last week obviously I wanted to enjoy the Ryder Cup win, but also rest to be with the batteries charged for this tournament."

This will be Rahm's fifth time at Madrid, as he previously won titles in 2018, 2019 and 2022. Seve Ballesteros won the tournament in 1981, 1985 and 1995. His last ever victory was at the 1995 Spanish Open, rounding off the 50 titles he won in his career.

"Obviously there is more pressure and more motivation to try to win at home," Rahm said. "They want me to succeed and I want to do well for them."

Jon Rahm looking forward to picking up his fourth title at Spanish Open

Jon Rahm and Justin Rose are the only two golfers in the top-50 world rankings to participate in the Spanish Open, which will be held at the Club de Campo Villa de Madrid from October 12-15. The prize money for this year will be $3.25 million, and all eyes will be on Rahm.

"It would be an honor to surpass Seve," Rahm said on his chances. "Any time you get your name alongside Seve's name in the history of Spanish golf, it's a great honor for me. He's been the reference, and to get to four titles this quick would be incredible."

Rahm had quite the successful weekend at the 2023 Ryder Cup, as Team Europe lifted the trophy at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome.