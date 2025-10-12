  • home icon
  • Baycurrent Classic 2025 prize money payout: How much did each golfer win from the $8M purse?

Baycurrent Classic 2025 prize money payout: How much did each golfer win from the $8M purse?

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Oct 12, 2025 08:26 GMT
PGA: Ryder Cup - Final Day - Source: Imagn
Xander Schauffele (Image Source: Imagn)

Xander Schauffele won the 2025 Baycurrent Classic and earned $1,314,000 in prize money. He had an amazing week playing in Japan and registered a one-stroke win over Max Greyserman.

Baycurrent Classic had a purse of $8 million, which was distributed among the 78 players. Schauffele had a good start this week, and he started the campaign with an opening round of 71 and then carded 63 the next day.

He played a round of 67 in the Baycurrent Classic's third round and, after playing the final round of 64, he registered a win in the game. Michael Thorbjornsen also had a good outing and settled in third place, earning $503,700 in prize money.

Rico Hoey tied for fourth place with Takumi Kanaya, Alex Smalley, Byeong Hun An, and Garrick Higgo at 14 under.

2025 Baycurrent Classic prize money

Here is the prize distribution of the 2025 Baycurrent Classic:

  • 1 Xander Schauffele: $1,314,000
  • 2 Max Greyserman: $795,700
  • 3 Michael Thorbjornsen: $503,700
  • T4 Takumi Kanaya: $279,225
  • T4 Rico Hoey: $279,225
  • T4 Alex Smalley: $279,225
  • T4 Byeong Hun An: $279,225
  • T4 Garrick Higgo: $279,225
  • 9 Nico Echavarria: $213,525
  • T10 Keith Mitchell: $177,025
  • T10 Christiaan Bezuidenhout: $177,025
  • T10 Matt Wallace: $177,025
  • T10 Min Woo Lee: $177,025
  • T14 Matt McCarty: $129,575
  • T14 Collin Morikawa: $129,575
  • T14 Nicolai Højgaard: $129,575
  • T14 Rasmus Højgaard: $129,575
  • T18 William Mouw: $104,025
  • T18 Kazuki Higa: $104,025
  • T18 Si Woo Kim: $104,025
  • T21 Sam Ryder: $73,608
  • T21 Kevin Yu: $73,608
  • T21 Brian Campbell: $73,608
  • T21 Hideki Matsuyama: $73,608
  • T21 Sungjae Im: $73,608
  • T21 Ren Yonezawa: $73,608
  • T27 Emiliano Grillo: $51,100
  • T27 Ryan Gerard: $51,100
  • T27 Adam Scott: $51,100
  • T27 Mac Meissner: $51,100
  • T27 Alex Noren: $51,100
  • T27 Sahith Theegala: $51,100
  • T33 Kota Kaneko: $41,610
  • T33 Aldrich Potgieter: $41,610
  • T33 Max McGreevy: $41,610
  • T36 Bud Cauley: $35,496
  • T36 Sam Stevens: $35,496
  • T36 Camilo Villegas: $35,496
  • T36 Beau Hossler: $35,496
  • T40 Karl Vilips: $28,105
  • T40 Keita Nakajima: $28,105
  • T40 Max Homa: $28,105
  • T40 Chris Gotterup: $28,105
  • T40 Lee Hodges: $28,105
  • T40 Kevin Roy: $28,105
  • T46 Isaiah Salinda: $22,265
  • T46 Matti Schmid: $22,265
  • T48 Eric Cole: $19,199
  • T48 Kurt Kitayama: $19,199
  • T48 Mark Hubbard: $19,199
  • T48 Wyndham Clark: $19,199
  • T52 David Lipsky: $17,739
  • T52 Mikumu Horikawa: $17,739
  • T54 Billy Horschel: $17,228
  • T54 Kaito Onishi: $17,228
  • T56 Tom Kim: $16,790
  • T56 Taylor Moore: $16,790
  • T56 Austin Eckroat: $16,790
  • T56 Michael Kim: $16,790
  • T60 Vince Whaley: $16,352
  • T60 Taiga Semikawa: $16,352
  • T62 Patrick Rodgers: $15,987
  • T62 Takanori Konishi: $15,987
  • T62 Patrick Fishburn: $15,987
  • T65 Tatsunori Shogenji: $15,622
  • T65 Andrew Putnam: $15,622
  • T67 Satoshi Kodaira: $15,403
  • T67 Taiga Kobayashi (a): $0
  • T69 Ryo Ishikawa: $15,111
  • T69 Joe Highsmith: $15,111
  • T69 Joel Dahmen: $15,111
  • T72 Sami Välimäki: $14,673
  • T72 Ryo Hisatsune: $14,673
  • T72 Gary Woodland: $14,673
  • 75 Danny Walker: $14,381
  • 76 Naoto Nakanishi: $14,235
  • 77 Riki Kawamoto: $14,089
  • 78 Davis Riley: $13,943
