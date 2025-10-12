Baycurrent Classic 2025 prize money payout: How much did each golfer win from the $8M purse?

Xander Schauffele won the 2025 Baycurrent Classic and earned $1,314,000 in prize money. He had an amazing week playing in Japan and registered a one-stroke win over Max Greyserman.

Baycurrent Classic had a purse of $8 million, which was distributed among the 78 players. Schauffele had a good start this week, and he started the campaign with an opening round of 71 and then carded 63 the next day.

He played a round of 67 in the Baycurrent Classic's third round and, after playing the final round of 64, he registered a win in the game. Michael Thorbjornsen also had a good outing and settled in third place, earning $503,700 in prize money.

Rico Hoey tied for fourth place with Takumi Kanaya, Alex Smalley, Byeong Hun An, and Garrick Higgo at 14 under.

2025 Baycurrent Classic prize money

Here is the prize distribution of the 2025 Baycurrent Classic:

1 Xander Schauffele: $1,314,000

2 Max Greyserman: $795,700

3 Michael Thorbjornsen: $503,700

T4 Takumi Kanaya: $279,225

T4 Rico Hoey: $279,225

T4 Alex Smalley: $279,225

T4 Byeong Hun An: $279,225

T4 Garrick Higgo: $279,225

9 Nico Echavarria: $213,525

T10 Keith Mitchell: $177,025

T10 Christiaan Bezuidenhout: $177,025

T10 Matt Wallace: $177,025

T10 Min Woo Lee: $177,025

T14 Matt McCarty: $129,575

T14 Collin Morikawa: $129,575

T14 Nicolai Højgaard: $129,575

T14 Rasmus Højgaard: $129,575

T18 William Mouw: $104,025

T18 Kazuki Higa: $104,025

T18 Si Woo Kim: $104,025

T21 Sam Ryder: $73,608

T21 Kevin Yu: $73,608

T21 Brian Campbell: $73,608

T21 Hideki Matsuyama: $73,608

T21 Sungjae Im: $73,608

T21 Ren Yonezawa: $73,608

T27 Emiliano Grillo: $51,100

T27 Ryan Gerard: $51,100

T27 Adam Scott: $51,100

T27 Mac Meissner: $51,100

T27 Alex Noren: $51,100

T27 Sahith Theegala: $51,100

T33 Kota Kaneko: $41,610

T33 Aldrich Potgieter: $41,610

T33 Max McGreevy: $41,610

T36 Bud Cauley: $35,496

T36 Sam Stevens: $35,496

T36 Camilo Villegas: $35,496

T36 Beau Hossler: $35,496

T40 Karl Vilips: $28,105

T40 Keita Nakajima: $28,105

T40 Max Homa: $28,105

T40 Chris Gotterup: $28,105

T40 Lee Hodges: $28,105

T40 Kevin Roy: $28,105

T46 Isaiah Salinda: $22,265

T46 Matti Schmid: $22,265

T48 Eric Cole: $19,199

T48 Kurt Kitayama: $19,199

T48 Mark Hubbard: $19,199

T48 Wyndham Clark: $19,199

T52 David Lipsky: $17,739

T52 Mikumu Horikawa: $17,739

T54 Billy Horschel: $17,228

T54 Kaito Onishi: $17,228

T56 Tom Kim: $16,790

T56 Taylor Moore: $16,790

T56 Austin Eckroat: $16,790

T56 Michael Kim: $16,790

T60 Vince Whaley: $16,352

T60 Taiga Semikawa: $16,352

T62 Patrick Rodgers: $15,987

T62 Takanori Konishi: $15,987

T62 Patrick Fishburn: $15,987

T65 Tatsunori Shogenji: $15,622

T65 Andrew Putnam: $15,622

T67 Satoshi Kodaira: $15,403

T67 Taiga Kobayashi (a): $0

T69 Ryo Ishikawa: $15,111

T69 Joe Highsmith: $15,111

T69 Joel Dahmen: $15,111

T72 Sami Välimäki: $14,673

T72 Ryo Hisatsune: $14,673

T72 Gary Woodland: $14,673

75 Danny Walker: $14,381

76 Naoto Nakanishi: $14,235

77 Riki Kawamoto: $14,089

78 Davis Riley: $13,943



