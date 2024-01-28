“Be a part of something bigger than yourself” - Brandel Chamblee responds to Max Homa’s banter over Anthony Kim's Golf return

Anthony Kim's potential return to pro golf has both Max Homa and Brandel Chamblee talking. Homa took the rumors as an opportunity to poke fun at the exorbitant funds that LIV Golf offers those it wants to get from the PGA Tour. He posted on X (formerly Twitter) a joking negotiation between Kim and LIV.

Check the post below:

Expand Tweet

Homa said:

“Here’s a behind the scenes scoop of the PGA Tour and LIV negotiating with Anthony Kim to make a comeback: PGA Tour: Plz come play on our Tour. LIV: Plz come play on our Tour and also here is 500 million dollars.”

Chamblee, who has long been one of the most outspoken critics of LIV Golf and the source of its funding, took the same joke format to paint the PGA Tour in a positive light as the only valid landing spot if Kim were to return to the sport:

"PGA tour: Plz come play our tour and be a part of something bigger than yourself; reconnect with the audience that invested in you and truly help grow the game. LIV: Here’s a ton of money to help a dictatorial murderer pretend he cares about you and the game of golf so he can launder his reputation; never mind that you’ll be turning your back on the foundations of golf that gave you a start and the tour that gave you a stage, just say, as we command you to, that you are growing the game.”

Expand Tweet

It's no secret that Chamblee is not a fan of LIV. He doesn't buy the idea that they are trying to grow the game and make a positive impact on the sport. He, as he mentioned in his tweet, believes they are under a "dictatorial murderer" who is only trying to use golf to improve his own reputation.

Whether or not Kim decides to return to golf remains to be seen. Where he will play also remains to be seen. There will be detractors either way, but count Chamblee among them if he decides to play on the PIF-funded tour.

Is Anthony Kim returning? Exploring PGA Tour and LIV Golf decision

Anthony Kim has not played professional golf since 2012. Thanks to an injury he sustained, his career was cut short. With that said, he's interested in making a legitimate comeback to the sport.

Anthony Kim is debating a comeback

When he last played, there was really only one option: the PGA Tour. Now, there are two and it's not a straightforward decision for any professional golfer to choose between PGA Tour and LIV Golf.

There is an insurance policy worth $10 million that would be voided if Kim returned, which is a big decision he has to consider. LIV Golf has offered to cover that as part of his signing bonus outright.

He's not going to get money like Jon Rahm or Phil Mickelson did to come over, but the coverage of his policy and perhaps then some, plus the amount he'd make just playing on the lucrative tour, is understandably enticing.

Both tours are reportedly negotiating with Kim for his return, should he come back, to be on their tour and not the other's.