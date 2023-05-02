"Beats all of LIV" - Fans react as PGA Tour shares compilation of Tony Finau's 'hilarious' TikTok

One athlete who has been gaining attention for his off-the-course talents is Tony Finau, a professional golfer who has been making waves on TikTok.

Professional athletes are often known for their exceptional skills and performances on the field, court, and of course. However, in today's social media-driven world, athletes are also expected to have a strong online presence and connect with fans through various platforms.

The PGA Tour shared a compilation of Finau's TikTok videos, and fans have been loving his fun and entertaining content. From dance challenges to practical jokes, Finau's videos have given fans a glimpse into his humorous and fun-loving personality, which has earned him praise and admiration both on and off the golf course.

In this article, we'll take a closer look at Finau's TikTok videos and the reaction from fans and fellow professionals.

The TikTok video that went viral

The PGA Tour's Twitter account posted a one-minute-55-second video on May 2, 2023, showing Finau's hilarious TikTok moments. In the video, the golfer is seen dancing to popular songs, playing practical jokes on his friends, and even trying his hand at beatboxing.

The video quickly went viral, garnering over a thousand views, retweets, and comments.

PGA TOUR @PGATOUR The Finau family 🤝 TikTok The Finau family 🤝 TikTok https://t.co/fGPjQfJh2c

The compilation includes Finau's rendition of various challenges, which he dances and enacts in the video. He also shows off his moves to songs like Renegade and Lottery, while making his friends laugh with his humor and pranks.

Fans react

Fans of Finau were quick to react to the video, with many expressing their surprise at his hidden talent. One Twitter user wrote,

Another user tweeted saying,

Another user commented,

George @geo_bones @PGATOUR Should be the FACE of the PGA. LOVE THEM @PGATOUR Should be the FACE of the PGA. LOVE THEM

The video caught the attention of many people. Another Twitter user wrote:

Brent @Brent08190505 @PGATOUR He’s so great for golf need more people like him @PGATOUR He’s so great for golf need more people like him

Roy Kindle @Kndlry @PGATOUR So I see funny, warm, family friendly, yet totally Finau original. Thanks for being you @PGATOUR So I see funny, warm, family friendly, yet totally Finau original. Thanks for being you

Finau's personality on and off the course

While Finau's TikTok videos may come as a surprise to some, those who know him well say it's just a reflection of his personality. The golfer is known for his positive attitude, friendly demeanor, and love for having fun on and off the course.

Finau is also a family man, with a wife and four children who often accompany him on tour. He credits his family for keeping him grounded and reminding him of what's important in life.

On the course, Finau is one of the most talented golfers in the world, with one PGA Tour win and multiple top-10 finishes in major championships. He's also known for his long drives and impressive ball-striking ability, which have earned him the nickname "Big Tone."

But off the course, Finau is just as impressive, with a charisma and humor that has won over fans and fellow golfers alike.

Final thoughts

The PGA Tour's recent compilation of Tony Finau's TikTok videos has shown a new side to the golfer, one that many fans and fellow professionals have found endearing and entertaining. Finau's humor and fun-loving personality are a refreshing change from the often-serious demeanor of professional golfers, and it's clear that he's won over many fans with his antics.

While Finau's TikTok may not directly impact his performance on the course, they do show that he's a well-rounded individual with many talents and interests. And for those who may have underestimated Finau's abilities off the course, the viral video has proven that he's more than just a talented golfer.

In conclusion, Tony Finau has shown that there's more to him than what meets the eye. He's not just a golfer but a fun-loving person who enjoys entertaining others. His TikTok videos have given fans a glimpse into his personality, which is a refreshing change from the often-stoic demeanor of professional golfers.

