“Been on his high horse the whole time” - Rory McIlroy supporting Jon Rahm's shift to LIV Golf surprises golf fans

Rory McIlroy stunned the golf world on Wednesday, January 3, by issuing statements supporting Jon Rahm's decision to join LIV Golf. McIlroy also expressed other opinions regarding the PGA Tour's rival circuit which were very different from what he had said so far.

Rory McIlroy made these claims during a guest appearance on Sky Sports' "Stick to Football" podcast. The Northern Irishman went so far as to say that Rahm's move had been a "smart business" one.

Naturally, fans reacted to what Rory McIlroy said about Jon Rahm's move to LIV Golf. Most expressed their surprise on social media and there are those who think that the Northern Irishman could be about to leave the PGA Tour as well.

Let's take a look at some of the best reactions from fans on X (formerly Twitter):

"Lol took him long enough. Been on his high horse the whole time"

"Wow what a reversal?"

What did Rory McIlroy talk about on the "Stick to Football" podcast?

Rory McIlroy covered a wide range of topics when he appeared as a guest on the "Stick to Football" podcast, but the centerpiece of his opinions was the LIV Golf phenomenon. The Northern Irishman radically altered his stance towards that circuit.

In addition to supporting Jon Rahm in his move to LIV Golf, Rory McIlroy said the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF)-backed circuit has exposed the shortcomings of the PGA Tour.

McIlroy also said that he "would love it" if LIV Golf became a league akin to the Indian Premier League in cricket that spanned two months of the year. He added that if that were to happen, playing there could be "fun" even with the team format.

As for the players who initially left for LIV Golf, McIlroy acknowledged that he was "a little judgmental" of them. However, he explained his stance (via Today's Golfer):

"Most things are cool with the players who have transferred to LIV. The one thing that’s bothered me is that we’ve all grown up, playing on the European Tour or PGA Tour, and that’s given us a platform to turn into who we are, giving us the profile and everything."

"So, when people then jump to LIV and start talking crap about where they’ve come from, that is what bothers me because they wouldn’t be in this position if they didn’t have the career they’ve had so far."

McIlroy assured that he has never received an offer to join LIV Golf, however, he acknowledged that Saudi Arabia has done a "big splash" in the world of the sport.

He also acknowledged that LIV Golf is a part of the modern-day golf world. McIlroy further added that he is "sick of all the money talk" that plagues today's golf world.