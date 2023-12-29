“Before he ever said a word he had a smile on his face” - Lee Trevino reflects on Tiger Woods’ proud father moment at 2023 PNC Championship

Tiger Woods played the 2023 PNC Championship with his son Charlie Woods after a prolonged absence from the pro golf scene. The PNC Championship has been a tradition for the duo, who have competed together at the event for four straight years.

Over the last year, 14-year-old Charlie Woods has grown as a golfer, getting stronger and competing in more tournaments. Tiger Woods has even caddied for his son on occasion. Recently, Lee Trevino reflected on Tiger's proud 'father moment' at the PNC Championship.

Speaking on the latest Episode of GOLF's Subpar podcast, Trevino said:

"When I saw him [Tiger Woods] coming to the range I was in a cart. And I walked over to him. Before he ever said a word he had a smile on his face and Charlie was hitting chip shots. And the first thing I said to him was, "now you know how your dad felt" and he looked at me and said, "you're right". I said, "you're very proud of this guy. Aren't you?" and he said, "I sure am." I said there's no experience like it."

Just like his father, Charlie Woods too reportedly has a competitive streak and is following in his father's footsteps to be one of the best golfers in the world. Trevino also spoke about the similarity between father and son.

"Tiger's got a competitive streak in him, it doesn't make any difference. If he's playing marbles or throwing darts, he wants to win. And they'll be a threat this year because Charlie's hitting it farther and he's playing better now."

Tiger Woods was reportedly quite proud of how much Charlie has grown as a golfer, especially as he enters his critical teenage years.

Tiger Woods reminisces on Charlie Woods' performance at the PNC Championship: "It's amazing how much he has grown"

Tiger and Charlie Woods finished tied for 5th at the 2023 PNC Championship. Woods said that Charlie had learned how to hit shots over the last year, making a big difference in his game.

Speaking via CBS Sports, Tiger Woods said:

"You can see how much he's grown from last year. It's amazing how much he has grown, has changed, and it's a moving target with him, right. He's grown somewhere near 4 inches this year, so his swing has changed, it's evolved, clubs have evolved."

2024 will be an exciting year, not only for Charlie Woods but also for Tiger Woods, who will look to get back into playing full-time once again.