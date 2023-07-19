“Being at home, sleeping in my own bed”– Tommy Fleetwood is buzzing ahead of his ‘home’ Open Championship at Hoylake

Tommy Fleetwood has said that he is happy to be back 'home' as the Open Championship is back at the Royal Liverpool after nine years.

Fleetwood was born in Southport, just 30 miles away from Royal Liverpool. He is on a quest to become the first English golfer since Nick Faldo to win the Open Championship. This will be his ninth start at the event and his second time at Hoylake since it last hosted the tournament in 2014.

Speaking to SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio ahead of the 151st Open, Fleetwood said it was nice to be back at home. He said:

"Yeah, it's nice being at home, sleeping in my own bed. Of course, the Northwest is always going to be where I grew up and home. So, being from here, you get the special opportunity to play an Open or home Open every few years."

"It's cool being back and being around, and the Open's atmosphere is always very special. But being at home is just an added bonus."

Fleetwood made his Open debut in 2014 at Hoylake but he failed to make the cut that year.

The 32-year-old golfer said that contrary to people's perception, he hasn't played a lot at his home venue. After playing several times as a junior, the 143rd Open was his last appearance at Royal Liverpool.

"So I haven't played it as much as I would like," Fleetwood added. "But I still know the layout, and I know they've set it up pretty well. So, the surroundings are familiar in that sense."

"I feel very at ease" – Tommy Fleetwood is 'comfortable' with his game ahead of the Open Championship 2023

Tommy Fleetwood is entering the Open Championship with great recent form. He has made the top 10 in three of his last four starts, including a T5 at the US Open.

When asked about his confidence level ahead of the 151st Open, Fleetwood said that it was a fickle thing in golf.

He told SiriusXM:

"Yeah, I mean, confidence is a very fickle thing in golf, but, you know, I feel very at ease, and I feel comfortable with how I'm playing and what we're working on and what we've been doing."

The 31-year-old golfer added that the most important thing was to stay present and trust in oneself.

"I've been playing very well, and I've been doing a lot of good things, whether it's a major, a regular event in America or Europe, or an Open. I just think it's essential to focus on all the good things that you've been doing," Fleetwood added.

When will Tommy Fleetwood tee off at the Open Championship?

Tommy Fleetwood finished T4 at the 150th Open in 2022

Tommy Fleetwood will make his ninth appearance at the Open Championship. The last major of the season begins on Thursday, July 20 at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, Merseyside, England.

For the first two rounds of the 151st Open, the 32-year-old golfer is grouped with Scottie Scheffler and Adam Scott. The trio will tee off at 4:47 am EST (9:48 am local time).