Ben Griffin joins LPGA star Lexi Thompson as a partner of Maxfli

On May 1, PGA Tour star Ben Griffin officially partnered with Maxfli, a top golf brand with popular balls and other items, as an ambassador and spokesperson for the brand. As a result, the golfer will from now on only be using Maxfli balls on the course.

Griffin said via a press release shared with Sportskeeda:

“I have been testing and using the Maxfli Tour Series in competition over the last several weeks and am extremely impressed by its performance. I immediately saw an increase in distance off the tee, stability in the wind and control around the greens expected of an elite tour golf ball," he said.

Maxfli balls are exclusively sold at Dick's Sporting Goods and Golf Galaxy. In joining with Maxfli, Griffin is also linking with LPGA Tour star Lexi Thompson. She is already partnered with the brand.

Griffin also said in his statement:

"This is a very exciting moment in my career to partner with a brand that not only stands for quality and performance but also aligns with my own journey in professional golf," Griffin added.

The golfer's late grandfather, who helped introduce him to this sport, was fond of using the Maxfli ball. His tragic passing helped spur Griffin's return to the sport, so it's all coming full circle with this move.

Aimee Watters, VP of Marketing at Dick's, said of Griffin's arrival:

“Ben is an extraordinary talent and a great addition to the Maxfli team. His remarkable journey back to the top tiers of professional golf, fueled by dedication and resilience, makes him the perfect ambassador for Maxfli. We are excited to support Ben’s continued success on the course.”

Griffin first turned pro in 2018. He didn't have a lot of success and eventually left the PGA Tour in 2021 to work a desk job, effectively giving up on his dreams. His return to the Tour was, as mentioned, prompted by his grandfather's passing.

Now, Griffin is an ambassador for one of the biggest golf ball brands in the entire sport and is ranked 92nd in the world. His comeback is inspiring and it's something that drew Maxfli to him in the first place.

Is Ben Griffin playing at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson?

Ben Griffin did not play in the RBC Heritage. He did participate in the Zurich Classic and he will be in the field for the CJ Cup Byron Nelson. This is significant because it will be the first time he uses the Maxfli ball.

Ben Griffin has a new golf ball

That ball is heralded for its performance. Griffin thus far has no wins in his PGA Tour career but he has placed top 10 in 2024. It will be interesting to see if the new golf ball he's using will make a drastic impact on his play.

Griffin has been in solid form this year, making the cut in 10 of 14 events and placing in the top 25 three times. He placed T9 after shooting 24 under par at the American Express, his best performance of the season so far.