Ben Griffin leaps 28 spots to new career-best world ranking after Charles Schwab Challenge win

With a victory at the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, Ben Griffin made a long jump in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) to achieve his career-best ranking. The American clinched his second event on the PGA Tour at the recently concluded Charles Schwab Challenge. He registered an easy one-stroke win in the game over the third-round co-leader Matti Schmid.

With the victory, Ben Griffin jumped to 24th position in the world ranking. He was ranked 52nd ahead of the tournament, and with the win achieved his career-best ranking.

He was ranked 68th ahead of the start of the 2025 season and finally entered the top 60 with his T4 finish at the Mexico Open. He was ranked 48th after the T4 finish at the Cognizant Classic and then was ranked 52nd after his T8 finish at the PGA Championship. He finally made a 28-spot jump with a victory at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Scottie Scheffler, who settled in T4 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, still maintained the top ranking, followed by Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele.

Collin Morikawa ranked fourth in the world, followed by Justin Thomas, Ludvig Åberg, and Hideki Matsuyama.

Ben Griffin reflects on his win at the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025

Ben Griffin started his outings at the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge with a solid round of 66. He then carded 63 in the second round and 68 in the third round. He played the final round of 71 to extend his third-round lead and registered a win in the game.

In the post-round press conference, Ben Griffin candidly reflected on his victory and said (via ASPA Sports):

"My golf game felt great all week long. I was very confident out there. Put in a lot of hard work really all of this year leading up to, I mean, you could say this, but arguably the last month and a half or so. I've been really proud of not only putting in the hard work but seeing some results.

"It's not often that golfers out here on tour get the chance to win and do win. I was very, very fortunate to have a great partner in Andrew Novak a few weeks ago at the Zurich Classic and get a win with him. Incredible experience,' he added.

With the win, Griffin earned $1.71 million in prize money along with 500 FedEx Cup points. The runner-up, Matti Schmid, received a check of $1.035 million, followed by Bud Cauley getting $655,500.

Here are the top finishers at the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 and the prize money they received:

Winner Ben Griffin: $1.71 million

2nd Matti Schmid: $1.035 million

3rd Bud Cauley: $655,500

T-4 Tommy Fleetwood: $427,500

T-4 Scottie Scheffler: $427,500

T-6 Aldrich Potgieter: $299,725

T-6 Harry Hall: $299,725

T-6 Ryo Hisatsune: $299,725

T-6 J.J. Spaun: $299,725

T-6 Robert MacIntyre: $299,725

T-11 Gary Woodland: $203,775

T-11 Vince Whaley: $203,775

T-11 Karl Vilips: $203,775

T-11 Andrew Novak: $203,775

T-11 Nick Hardy: $203,775

T-16 Michael Kim: $140,125

T-16 Christiaan Bezuidenhout: $140,125

T-16 Pierceson Coody: $140,125

T-16 Kris Ventura: $140,125

T-16 Emiliano Grillo: $140,125

T-16 Rickie Fowler: $140,125

