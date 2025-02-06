Ben Griffin makes his feelings clear on wild WM Phoenix Open atmosphere: "Closest I'll ever get to feeling like an NFL player”

Ben Griffin opened up about the wild atmosphere at the 2025 WM Phoenix Open. The American golfer is gearing up to play this week's PGA Tour event. The tournament will start with its first round on Thursday, February 6, and will have its finale on Sunday, February 9.

Griffin appeared on an episode of the Fore Play podcast, in which he opened up about the upcoming PGA Tour event. The host of the podcast asked Griffin about the atmosphere at the WM Phoenix Open and the loud noise of the people. Speaking of the PGA Tour event, Griffin said:

"I think it's great. I actually like more noise 'cause I treat it almost like white noise in a way. I hate playing tournaments where it's quiet. Like it's the worst 'cause I'm like over the ball, I'm like, can someone just say something like right now, can a phone go off? Like I'm almost expecting it.

Trending

"But yeah, I love the noise. I love the amount of fans. I think it's one of the coolest experiences. It's the closest I'll ever get to feeling like an NFL player is getting on 16 because my figure is definitely not there, but the noise is there," he added.

Notably, it's Griffin's fifth PGA Tour event in 2025. Before coming to the WM Phoenix Open, he competed at last week's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he played the four rounds of 69, 70, 73, and 76 and tied for 69th.

In the four events Griffin played, he made the cut in three and had one finish in the top 10. He started the campaign at the Sony Open in Hawaii and then played the American Express before the Farmers Insurance Open and then the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Ben Griffin missed the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open, while his best of the season was recorded at the American Express, where he was tied for seventh place.

When will Ben Griffin tee off at the 2025 WM Phoenix Open?

The first round of the 2025 WM Phoenix Open is on Thursday, February 6. Players will start the game at 9:20 a.m. ET, with Trey Mullinax taking the first shot of the day on the first tee hole with Sam Stevens and Ben Silverman.

Meanwhile, Charley Hoffman, Ben Kohles and Matti Schmid will tee off on the tenth hole. Ben Griffin will start his game for the first round on the tenth hole at 10:59 a.m. ET with Chad Ramey and Jesse Mueller.

The 2025 WM Phoenix Open features a stellar field of some top-ranked golfers such as Scottie Scheffler, Billy Horschel, and Rickie Fowler.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback