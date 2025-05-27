Ben Griffin reacts in emojis to podcast host suggesting him for Ryder Cup after the Charles Schwab Challenge win

Ben Griffin reacted with two emojis after podcast host Brendan Porath shared a post suggesting a possible reaction of the American golfer if he plays at the Ryder Cup. Griffin has recently won the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge. He registered a one-stroke win, winning his second tournament of the year.

Porath reacted to Griffin's win and uploaded a post to his X (formerly Twitter) account with the caption suggesting that it would be the reaction of the audience when Ben Griffin and Andrew Novak, winners of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2025, play at the Ryder Cup, writing:

"Bethpage grandstands when Ben Griffin and Andrew Novak go 2-up with three to play."

Ben Griffin reacted to the post with a wide-eyed emoji and a flag of the USA.

"👀🇺🇸"

This year, the Ryder Cup will take place in September in New York. With a victory at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Griffin now has a decent chance to make it to the biennial tournament. The team event consists of 12 players on each team, with six players automatically qualifying and the remaining six being the captain's picks.

With a victory at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Griffin moved to 13th place in the qualification list for the 2025 U.S. Ryder Cup team. Meanwhile, Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, and Russell Henley are currently in the top 6 of the automatic qualifiers list. However, the final six automatic qualifiers will be declared after the 2025 BMW Championship on August 17, 2025.

A look into Ben Griffin’s performance in 2025

Earlier this season on the PGA Tour, Ben Griffin won the 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans in a team with Andrew Novak and then the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge.

Here are the results of the tournaments Ben Griffin played in 2025 on the PGA Tour:

Sony Open in Hawaii: T45 (65, 70, 70, 68)

The American Express: T7 (66, 69, 66, 68)

Farmers Insurance Open: CUT (72, 77)

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T69 (69, 70, 73, 76)

WM Phoenix Open: T36 (71, 68, 68, 70)

The Genesis Invitational: T44 (74, 73, 74, 70)

Mexico Open at VidantaWorld: T4 (67, 65, 67, 67)

Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches: T4 (68, 65, 66, 69)

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: T45 (75, 72, 72, 74)

THE PLAYERS Championship: CUT (71, 74)

Valspar Championship: CUT (75, 70)

Texas Children's Houston Open: T18 (70, 67, 68, 65)

Valero Texas Open: T40 (70, 70, 76, 74)

Zurich Classic of New Orleans: 1 (62, 66, 61, 71)

THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson: CUT (69, 69)

Truist Championship: T46 (66, 70, 72, 70)

PGA Championship: T8 (70, 69, 72, 69)

Charles Schwab Challenge: 1 (66, 63, 68, 71)

