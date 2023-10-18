Ben Hogan Golf Equipment Company returns to the golfing scene after last season’s dead-end

Last year, the golf circuit was informed that Ben Hogan Golf Equipment Company was closing down. However, within a year of its closure, the firm is back yet again and is sure to roll on its equipment to the public soon.

MyGolfSpy first announced this news, wherein they shared that the owner of Las Vegas-based golf brands, Simon Millington, has reached an agreement with Hogan brand owner Perry Ellis to relaunch the golf equipment firm.

Millington told MyGolfSpy:

“I like to hunt these things down a little bit. So when they had the problems last year, I knew Perry Ellis and got straight to them, literally immediately.”

He further added in regards to other brands taking over the Hogans.

“We’ve got all the old Hogan inventory. There’s some inventory in China, which is current stock and a couple of new models. That gives us instant product and we’ll start working on new products over time.”

For the unversed, the brand got underfunded last year and couldn’t pursue many of the more expensive initiatives that would have accelerated the firm’s growth.

Whereas, Millington has the expertise in bringing back long-dead brands, having worked with the likes of MacGregor, RAM, and Zebra previously. So when it was time to get Hogan back in action, he couldn’t let go of the opportunity.

The new expectations regarding Ben Hogan Golf Equipment firm

Millington and his sons are working harder to develop a new website and company structure before getting into the market. They even claim they will be ready to go in a matter of weeks.

Millington expressed:

“We’re getting into a busy market. We’re as good as anything and, ultimately, we have to prove that and get that message across to the consumer.”

Hogan will be a direct-to-consumer firm whereas its selling point will stay the same. It will, nevertheless, have premium, high-quality forged irons, metal woods, and putters at factory-direct prices.

Moreover, Simon Millington’s all-in-all mission is to get the product right first as for him, quality matters the most as stated below:

“We want people wowed when they get their product. That’s the respect we want to earn. We have to earn it.”

Given that he has relationships with top independent club designers, golf buffs can expect some of the best products to roll out very soon.

Fans must also note that it was the 25th anniversary of the dead brand as Hogan founded the initial firm in 1953. Their goal was to make every club seem like a piece of exquisite jewelry.