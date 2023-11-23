Bernd Wiesberger will be making a return to the DP World Tour after spending two seasons with LIV Golf. He was among the five professional golfers whose contract for the 2024 season on the LIV Golf tour was not renewed.

The 38-year-old golfer shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) in which he announced his return to the European Tour. He expressed his thoughts on making the comeback in a statement which read:

"I am happy to announce my focus for next year will entirely be on the DP World Tour. I have never resigned my membership and therefore I am grateful for the opportunity to be able to play a full schedule once again."

The DP World Tour issued a statement on their official website in which they announced that Bernd Wiesberger’s membership application has been accepted for the 2024 season. He has been exempted from the Category 11 for the upcoming season.

After having failed to participate in the minimum required events set by the Tour, the Austrian golfer's membership was ceased, and "he was removed from the Race to Dubai" for the 2023 season.

However, Bernd Wiesberger applied for the DP World Tour membership and expressed his will to play the full 2024 season.

"He subsequently expressed his desire to play a full DP World Tour schedule in 2024 and has fulfilled all sanctions – both financial and tournament suspensions - that were imposed upon him for breaches of the Tour's conflicting event regulation across 2022 and 2023," the statement read.

Since Bernd Wiesberger has complied with all the formalities including financials and suspension, his request was accepted by the DP World Tour Chief Executive Keith Pelley. He has been allowed to play in the 2024 season as per the Members’ Regulations procedures.

The Austrian golfer is an eight-time champion on the European Tour. He had been associated with the Tour from 2011 to 2021.

He has played a total of 291 events and has missed the cut in 70 of them. Wiesberger had also represented the European team in the 2021 Ryder Cup.

How did Bernd Wiesberger perform in the two seasons on LIV Golf?

The Austrian golfer was a successful player on the DP World Tour, but his stars did not shine in the upstart league. He was part of the Martin Kaymer-led Cleeks GC team and has played a total of 21 tournaments.

His debut event came at the Centurion Club in the inaugural LIV Golf London event. Bernd Wiesberger recorded a T43 finish in the event.

In the 2022 season, he played seven events and his best finish came at the Jeddah Invitational in Royal Greens G&CC. He finished tied for eighth on the leaderboard.

Bernd Wiesberger played 15 events in the 2023 season. He failed to record a single top-10 finish this season and ended up 41st in the individual rankings of the season.