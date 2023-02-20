Bernhard Langer takes record-tying 45th PGA Tour Champions win at the Chubb Classic 

Bernhard Langer won Sunday's Chubb Classic, his fifth win in the event, and his 45th at the PGA Tour Champions, matching the record of Hale Irwin's most wins.

The 65-year-old shot the final round of 7-under 65 to beat Steve Stricker and Padraig Harrington by a margin of three strokes.

As per Bernhard Langer, there was pressure ahead of the final round of Sunday's Chubb Classic with a one-shot lead. But the way he played on Sunday, it didn't feel like the pressure was something he was familiar with.

Langer holed out five birdies in the last seven holes at Tiburon Golf Club to win the event by three shots. In three rounds of golf, his scores were 64,70, and 65 aggregating at 17 under. The win meant he would get $270,000.

“I played solid, I played good, but I didn’t set it on fire," said the five-time Chubb Classic winner. "And all of a sudden the last eight holes or something I made five or six birdies coming in and that’s when you have to do it, when everything is on the line."

This was Langer's fifth career Chubb Classic victory, the most he’s won in any tournament. With the victory, he became only the third golfer after Lee Trevino (1990-91) and Mike Hill (1993-94) to win it consecutively. He also won in 2011, 2013, and 2016.

Unlike his 2022 Chubb victory, this win didn't come easy for Langer. Padraig Harrington took the lead for a while after shooting 6-under 29 on the front nine. Unfortunately, for him, his tee shot on the 14th hole went into penalties, which eventually resulted in a double bogey.

Harrington carded an Eagle on the 18th to finish the day with 7-under 65 and concluded the tournament at 14-under in joint second position with Stricker.

Like Harrington, Dicky Pride also had his chances when he aced the 10th hole and then birdied the 15th and 16th to give him a shared lead. But a bogey on the 17th and 18th forced him to slip to the 4th position at 13-under.

“Right now I feel relieved and grateful and thankful for everybody that’s been on my team and helping me throughout these years. For a German kid from a village of 800 people starting from a caddie to do what I’ve done, it takes a lot of people to do that, not just one," said Langer after the win.

Chubb Classic Leaderboard

Bernhard Langer won the Chubb Classic for the record fifth time

Here's the leaderboard for the 2023 Chubb Classic:

1 B. Langer -17-under

T2 P. Harrington -14-under

T2 S. Stricker -14-under

T4 J. Kelly -13-under

T4 D. Pride -13-under

T6 J. Leonard -11-under

T6 D. Toms -11-under

T8 S. Alker -10-under

T8 F. Couples -10-under

T10 E. Els -9-under

T10 A. Čejka -9-under

T10 Y. Yang -9-under

T13 P. Goydos -8-under

T13 P. Broadhurst -8-under

T13 R. Karlsson -8-under

T13 L. Janzen -8-under

17 P. Stankowski -7-under

T18 M. Hensby -6-under

T18 S. McCarron -6-under

T18 K. Tanigawa -6-under

T18 D. Barron -6-under

T18 R. Pampling -6-under

T18 O. Browne -6-under

T18 D. McKenzie -6-under

