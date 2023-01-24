“Best of the best” - Tiger Woods cards are expensive hotcakes at auctions

Tiger Woods is a golf legend. He is one of the world's best-known athletes. Given his popularity, it is understandable that his fans would want to purchase his equipment and mementos.

The Golden Age auction is just around the corner, with some unexpected elements beginning their first bid of the year. Unlike all-time collectibles, balls and clubs are not included in the auction; instead, they have never-before-seen Tiger Woods cards.

The Golden Age Auction has unveiled the "best of the best" Tiger Woods cards to be included in the auction. The bidding commenced this week and will conclude on January 28.

According to Golden Age founder Ryan Carey, the cards were issued in 2001 by Upper Deck and were worth over $5,000.

A Tiger Woods card (Image via The Golden Age Auction)

The cards were signed by Tiger Woods and have an auto-silver mark by Upper Deck SP Authentic.

Speaking about the auction, Carey said:

“Sports-card collecting has flourished since the beginning of COVID. Many—if not most—baseball and basketball cards tripled or quadrupled in value, if not more. Golf cards have always severely lagged behind other sports cards. But when prices started skyrocketing in other sports, collectors started to finally realize that golf cards, especially of Tiger Woods, may be a great investment potential.”

Tiger Woods' memorabilia sales are truly impressive, frequently setting price records. Carey anticipates that the cards will be bid between $40,000 and $50,000.

The Golden Age Auction bidding list including Tiger Woods cards

2001 Upper Deck SP Authentic Tiger Woods PSA 10 Auto 10 (193/900)

Opening bid: $500

1992 Tiger Woods PGA Debut Ticket

Opening bid: $500

1931 Bobby Jones Creating Augusta National Photograph [PSA Type

1]

Opening bid: $400

1996 SI for Kids Tiger Woods BGS 10 (Pop 12)

Opening bid: $500

2001 SP Authentic Tiger Woods "Authentic Stars" Autograph Gold /100 [PSA 7]

Opening bid: $500

Tiger Woods Signed 2001 Upper Deck Rookie Card

Opening bid: $ 1000

2001 Upper Deck Tiger Woods Rookie BGS 10 Black Label

Opening bid: $400

2013 Upper Deck Precious Metal Gems /125 Tiger Woods [PSA 9]

Opening bid: $400

Tiger Woods Signed 2005 Masters Badge [PSA Pop 1]

Opening bid: $400

Autographed Tiger Woods 1997 Masters Collection XRC Rookie Card

Opening bid: $400

Tiger Woods 1996 Open Championship Photograph (Low Amateur) [PSA Type I]

Opening bid: $200

2002 SP Game Used Tiger Woods Scorecard Signatures PSA 9

Opening bid: $150

2001 SP Authentic Sign of the Times Tiger Woods PSA 8

Opening bid: $150

2013 Upper Deck Master Collection Sketch Autos /10 BGS 8.5 Auto 10

Opening bid: $150

2014 UD Exquisite Signature Masterpiece PSA 7 [Pop 9]

Opening bid: $150

1996 SI for Kids Tiger Woods BGS 9.5

Opening bid: $150

1997 Las Vegas Invitational Final Round Ticket w/ Tiger Woods [PSA]

Opening bid: $100

1998 Champions of Golf Masters Collection Tiger Woods Gold Foil PSA 8

Opening bid: $100

2002 SP Authentic Extra Limited /25 Tiger Woods BGS 9

Opening bid: $100

2001 Upper Deck Tiger Woods Promo PSA 10

Opening bid: $100

1981 Donruss Golf Cards Box (Nicklaus Rookies!)

Opening bid: $100

