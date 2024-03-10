“Best day of my life on the golf course”: Matteo Manassero wins after 11 long years at the DP World Tour

Matteo Manassero recently clinched his fifth DP World Tour event at the 2024 Jonsson Workwear Open. The Italian defeated Thriston Lawrence, Shaun Norris, and Jordan Smith by a three-stroke margin.

This victory also signifies the end of an 11-year hiatus for the 30-year-old golfer, marking his triumphant return to the tour. Discussing the same, Manassero admitted that the day was the best day of his life on the course.

He told the media:

"I won't be able to reflect for a while, but it is the best day of my life on the golf course. It has been a crazy journey, but in the last few years, I knew I was getting back on track."

Manassero also talked about the challenges of playing golf before emphasizing that he performed well in his last round.

"Golf is really a difficult game. I am just so incredible happy to be here now. I played well today, but the guys behind were playing some incredible golf and every time I looked at the leaderboard it was a different name with more birdies."

Expand Tweet

Matteo Manassero kicked off the DP World Tour tournament on a strong note with a first-day score of 68. He outdid himself on the second day with a career-best round of 61. On the third and fourth days, the Italian shot 67 and 66, respectively and finished the event with a remarkable 26 under par.

How did other golfers including Matteo Manassero perform at 2024 Jonsson Workwear Open?

While Matteo Manassero topped the leaderboard, Thriston Lawrence, Shaun Norris, and Jordan Smith took the runner-up position with a total of 23 under par.

Meanwhile, the Spanish professional golfer Angel Hidalgo took the solo fifth position as he scored a total of 22 under par. He was four strokes behind Manassero.

Here are the final scores of all the golfers at the 2024 Jonsson Workwear Open:

Winner: Matteo Manassero (-26)

T2: Thriston Lawrence (-23)

T2: Shaun Norris (-23)

T2: Jordan Smith (-23)

5: Angel Hidalgo (-22)

T6: Ivan Cantero (-21)

T6: Oliver Bekker (-21)

8: Connor Syme (-20)

T9: Daniel van Tonder (-19)

T9: Tom McKibbin (-19)

T11 Ryan van Velzen (-18)

T11 Freddy Schott (-18)

T11 Louis de Jager (-18)

T11 Andrea Pavan (-18)

T15 Matthew Baldwin (-17)

T15 Sam Bairstow (-17)

T17 Oliver Wilson (-16)

T17 Benjamin Follett-Smith (-16)

T17 Jason Scrivener (-16)

T17 Thomas Aiken (-16)

T17 Guxin Chen (-16)

T17 Jacques Kruyswijk (-16)

T23 Daniel Brown (-15)

T23 Ugo Coussaud (-15)

T23 JC Ritchie (-15)

T23 Andy Sullivan (-15)

T23 Ewen Ferguson (-15)

T23 Clément Sordet (-15)

T29 Jovan Rebula (-14)

T29 Ashun Wu (-14)

T29 Hurly Long (-14)

T29 Paul Waring (-14)

T29 Alexander Levy (-14)

T29 Niklas Nørgaard (-14)

T35 Lorenzo Scalise (-13)

T35 Matthias Schwab (-13)

T35 Casey Jarvis (-13)

T38 Robin Williams (-12)

T38 +Joel Girrbach (-12)

T38 Jaco Ahlers (-12)

T41 Gunner Wiebe (-11)

T41 Sebastian Friedrichsen (-11)

T41 Keenan Davidse (-11)

T41 Julien Guerrier (-11)

T41 Romain Langasque (-11)

T46 Lyle Rowe (-10)

T46 Johannes Veerman (-10)

T46 Musiwalo Nethunzwi (-10)

T46 Albert Venter (-10)

T46 Jeong weon Ko (-10)

T51 Jordan Joseph Gumberg (-9)

T51 Nacho Elvira (-9)

T51 Santiago Tarrio (-9)

T51 Hennie Du Plessis (-9)

T55 Will Enefer (-8)

T55 Aaron Cockerill (-8)

T55 Jean Hugo (-8)

T58 Ricardo Gouveia (-7)

T58 Deon Germishuys (-7)

T58 Kyle McClatchie (-7)

T58 Dylan Frittelli (-7)

T58 Luca Filippi (-7)

T58 Joost Luiten (-7)

T64 Jaco Van Zyl (-6)

T64 Callum Mowat (-6)

T64 Matthew Spacey (-6)

T67 Rupert Kaminski (-5)

T67 Jesper Svensson (-5)

T67 MJ Viljoen (-5)

T67 Jamie Donaldson (-5)

T71 Francesco Laporta (-4)

T71 Karabo Mokoena (-4)

T71 Wynand Dingle (-4)

T74 JJ Senekal (-3)

T74 Darius Van Driel (-3)

T74 Oliver Hundebøll (-3)

T74 Hennie Otto (-3).