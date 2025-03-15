"Best golfer to ever live" - Fans react as footage of Tiger Woods' iconic chip at 2005 Masters resurfaces

Fans reacted after watching Tiger Woods' epic golf shot at the 2005 Masters Tournament. Woods won five editions of the Masters Tournament, and the aforementioned shot took place on the 16th hole of the fourth round in the 2005 Masters. He took his second shot on the par 3 hole and successfully birdied the hole.

Ad

A clip of this shot was uploaded by an X (formerly Twitter) page @BaseballHistoryNut on March 12, with the caption:

“Tiger Woods’ career might be over. Here is arguably is most iconic shot. The chip at 16 - 2005 Masters.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

As the video came to fans' notice, one wrote:

“Spectacular. Epic shot.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another user claimed:

“Tiger Woods was the best golfer to ever live.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Other golf enthusiasts commented on Woods' shot with one commenting:

“In my opinion the greatest golf shot ever.”

“Simply the greatest golf shot of all time!” another user wrote.

Another netizen wrote:

"Goosebumps, every damn time."

This year, Tiger Woods didn't play at the Players Championship, prompting many to believe that his next probable PGA Tour start would be the Masters. While he hasn't played in any event on the PGA Tour in 2025 yet, Woods participated in five TGL tournaments alongside his TGL team Jupiter Links as they ended up winning one event.

Ad

Comparing Tiger Woods' performance in 2005 Masters as compared to last year's Masters

Tiger Woods won the 2005 Masters Tournament with a score of 12 under 276 and by defeating Chris DiMarco in the playoffs. Woods shot 74 in the first round of the tournament with two birdies on the front nine and one on the back nine. Next, Woods fired 66 in the second round with three birdies on the front nine and four on the back nine. In the third and fourth rounds, he carded scores of 65 and 71 with nine birdies and five birdies, respectively.

Ad

In 2024, Woods finished at T60 with a score of 16 over. He shot 73 in the first round with two birdies and 72 in the second round with four birdies. In the third round, he shot 82 with one birdie on the front nine and one on the back nine. In the fourth round, he fired 77 with one birdie in the entire round.

Besides the 2005 Masters Tournament, Woods won the 1997 Masters Tournament with 18 under 270, the 2001 Masters Tournament with 16 under 272, the 2002 Masters Tournament with 12 under 276, and the 2019 Masters Tournament with 13 under 275. His last victory at the Masters came in 2019, when he defeated Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, and Xander Schauffele by one stroke.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback