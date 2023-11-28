“Best miss I’ve seen” – Fans react to Michael Block showing off his wedge game ahead of the Australian Open

Michael Block's wedge game display didn't go as planned ahead of the Australian Open at the Lakes in Sydney.

Michael Block is in Australia for the premier event of the PGA Tour of Australasia after receiving one of the 12 invites. The Australian Open 2023 will take place from Thursday, November 30, to Sunday, December 3, at the Lakes Golf Club in Sydney.

On Monday, the 47-year-old club pro was spotted showing off his wedge game at The Lakes during the practice round ahead of the Australian Open. However, the shot didn't go as planned and ended up landing in the bunker on the right of the hole.

"Lay it open... and f**kin dump it," he said.

Fans online made the most of Block's missed wedge shot and responded with some witty replies.

Here's a look at some of the responses:

"Best miss I’ve seen."

"Well... in his own words 'His short game is world class' Takes Dump."

"Nobody in the history of professional golf has gained so much from so little."

"If only he had Rorys distance @hendygolf 😏😌"

"This chopper gets a start in the Australian Open what a joke."

"But if he could hit it 350 he’d be the best player in the world."

"Will be flying home Friday evening."

"Followed him at the PGA in Rochester. Good guy for sure, great game on top of that."

"I’ve had enough of the Block party!"

"What surface do they play on over there?"

"No one cares, he is hella arrogant."

"You guys seem to have a love obsession with this guy."

"Idk why everyone hates him hes awesome."

"he would be a great liv player . why dont they sign him up?"

"Easily top 5 in the world if he only had Rory’s length."

"Michael is ganna need more balls to play the Lakes."

"Yup. Still a club pro."

"I love how he’s getting roasted by a bunch of hacks who are too afraid to even open the blade on a shot like that."

"World class right there."

When will Michael Block tee off at the Australian Open?

Michael Block is grouped with Sean Crocker and Jason Scrivener for the first round of the Australian Open. The trio will tee off from the tenth hole on Thursday, November 30, at 8.11am local time.

The Australian Open will take place in a dual-gender format, similar to last year, with men's and women's championships held simultaneously on two different courses in Sydney. Both will offer equal prize money of AU$1.7 million, and the winners will receive separate trophies.

Besides Block, the Australian Open will feature top names such as Cameron Smith, Min Woo Lee, Adam Scott, Marc Leishman, Cameron Davis, and defending champion Adrian Meronk. Lee is entering the week after winning the Australian PGA Championship last week, while Smith aims for a better finish to the year following an early exit at the Royal Queensland last week.

In the women's field, marquee players in action this week include Minjee Lee, Grace Kim, Hannah Green, and defending champion Ashleigh Buhai.