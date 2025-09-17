Bethpage Black will stay busy after the 2025 Ryder Cup. The PGA of America announced on Wednesday, September 17, that the New York course will host the 2028 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and the 2033 PGA Championship. Meanwhile, Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester is set to host the 2035 PGA Championship.Bethpage, ranked No. 38 on Golf Digest’s list of America’s 100 Greatest Courses, will welcome the women’s major for the first time in June 2028. It will be the eighth time the event is played in New York and the first since 2015. Bethpage last held the PGA Championship in 2019. Oak Hill has hosted it four times, most recently in 2023. The 2033 and 2035 tournaments will bring the men’s major to New York for a record-setting 16th time.PGA of America president Don Rea Jr. said:“Bringing the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship to Bethpage Black is a significant milestone and reflects our commitment to staging this event at premier courses in major markets.&quot;The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship has been getting bigger, with higher stakes and prize money. This year’s tournament at Fields Ranch East in Texas had a record $12 million purse. The next three editions will all be played at Ryder Cup courses: Hazeltine National in Minnesota in 2026, Congressional in Maryland in 2027, and Bethpage Black in 2028.All you need to know about the Bethpage BlackBethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York, has been testing golfers for nearly ninety years, having opened in 1936. The Black is one of five public layouts inside Bethpage State Park, joined by the Red, Blue, Green, and Yellow courses. The Green was built first, the Blue, Red, and Black followed in 1936, and the Yellow opened two decades later. Among them, the Black is known as the most punishing and the Yellow the most forgiving.The park itself spans more than 1,400 acres and offers much more than golf, with tennis courts, a polo field, hiking and biking trails, cross-country skiing routes, and picnic areas. But it’s the Black Course that has earned global attention, helped by a warning sign posted near the first tee since the 1980s:“Warning - The Black Course Is An Extremely Difficult Course Which We Recommend Only For Highly Skilled Golfers.”The sign gained fame during the 2002 U.S. Open, when Tiger Woods was the only player to finish under par. Its difficulty is clear with a course rating of 78 and a slope of 155, the highest possible.Its narrow fairways, thick rough, and steep bunkers have punished the best players in the world. Only a handful have gone low here. Nick Watney is the lone player to finish a tournament double digits under par, at 10-under during the 2012 Barclays. Brooks Koepka holds the competitive course record with a 63 in the opening round of the 2019 PGA Championship, a tournament he went on to win.