“Better for fans, how?” - Fans react to Greg Norman’s ‘highlights of 2023’ boasting LIV Golf’s growth

On New Year's Eve, LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman reflected on the year 2023 and shared his aspirations for the upcoming year. In his eighteen-point list, he talked about LIV players' performances, the deal with Jon Rahm, and the league's vision for 2024.

Norman also hoped that a framework agreement with the PGA Tour can get finalized and shared his delight at players having more say than ever in the decision-making process. He wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"2023 was full of highlights for myself and LIV Golf."

Norman's post received mixed reactions from the fans. Many congratulated him on his achievements, while there were a few who had different opinions. Here's a look at some of the comments:

"Better for fans, how?"

"There is nothing about growing the game or any benefit for any golf fans. Stay in the gutter, Gregg, with the rest of your golf buddies; we've had enough."

"LIV is still the most unwatchable circus golf league, full of unlikeable players that generate no viewership. LIV is non competitive with over 1/2 the players couldn’t compete on the PGAT. Terrible Product!!!"

"Happy New Year Shark, and thank you for the incredible product for us fans to enjoy. In years, golf fans will look back upon you and Yasir as heroes."

"LOLOL yea okay greg....quick question...why is it that players who couldnt win on the PGA Tour find success playing on your mickey mouse exhibition tour? no one seen any of these "highlights"...youre on the CW...and i hope this merger happens too so we never hear from u again"

"Pretty much don’t disagree. Although Rory is infinitely bigger than Rahm. Fans though have been the sacrificial pawn in this power struggle and I’m turning off to golf completely as a viewer. Get it sorted."

"The only way LIV has enticed players to LIV golf is paying them extortionate amount of money to go there, come on then Greg Norman tell me I am wrong"

"You mention “LIV” players but the problem is they didn’t build greatness on that tour. They are great because of the PGA tour. They may reside on the Liv tour but their greatness was built on the PGA tour. When you have someone start on LIV and win from there - let us know."

"Great job Greg! Can’t wait to see you complete the vision of creating the super golf league. Happy New Year!"

How many majors has Greg Norman won in his career?

Greg Norman has won two majors in his career, and both wins came at the Open Championship. His first major triumph came in 1986, after beating Gordon J. Brand by five strokes. Seven years later, he registered another victory in the same event, trumping Nick Faldo by a two-stroke margin.

Norman didn't win another major championship in his career but managed to secure runner-up positions in all three remaining majors. He finished as the runner-up eight times in majors, including four playoff defeats. He lost the 1984 US Open, 1987 Masters Tournament, 1989 Open Championship, and 1993 PGA Championship in extra hole.