“Better than the first time I did it, that left blisters”: Tiger Woods talks about his fake beard after dressing up as Santa in new video

Tiger Woods returned as Mac Daddy Santa Claus in TaylorMade's Christmas 2023 video. Woods looked comfortable in his costume, especially with the white beard. About this element, the 15-times major champion said he felt "better than the first time."

TaylorMade's video celebrating Christmas had a lot of reach in the golf world previously, with the clip garnering more than 690,000 views considering only the post on X (formerly Twitter). No wonder TaylorMade decided to follow it up with another production.

This Tuesday, December 26, TaylorMade posted a "Behind The Scenes" video on its social network profiles, in which Tiger Woods and the rest of the participants share their opinions of the process.

In the new video, Tiger Woods is seen being fitted with the beard and mustache of the Mac Daddy Santa Claus character. Asked how he felt about this particular element, Woods said:

"Better than the first time I did it, that left blisters."

This is not the first time Tiger Woods has brought Mac Daddy Santa Claus to life. In 2016 too, he celebrated Christmas with this character. According to what he posted on his Twitter account at the time, this character is very dear to his children.

The celebratory video also featured Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa, Nelly Korda, Brooke Henderson, and Charley Hull. All of them also had their moment on "Behind The Scenes."

One detail much talked about by fans, Morikawa's "gift-wrapping skills," was made clear during the "Behind The Scenes." Morikawa is completely thrown off when first confronted with the "task" and even proposes to Henderson to "switch" their respective "occupations," to avoid the wrapping.

Other details in the video of TylorMade feat Tiger Woods

Making Christmas videos is a long-standing custom of TylorMade and Tiger Woods is a regular feature in them. Others with various appearances include Scottie Scheffler and Collin Morikawa.

The most recent one had many funny details, in addition to those already mentioned. Tommy Fleetwood's scare in the video was very authentic, in true "Elf" style, as seen in Behind the Scenes, while watching Scheffler adjust the heads of the fully wrapped drivers is a true piece of art.

TaylorMade always strives to be well-represented in its Christmas videos, with the best of its sponsorship catalog. In the most recent video, it managed to bring together six major champions, with 25 titles among them.

Only English players - Fleetwood and Hull are not included in this list, but both are coming off excellent seasons, wherein they won the Ryder Cup and the Solheim Cup, respectively.