"Better than most" - Tiger Woods hailed by fans after insane stat comes to light 

Tiger Woods has won 15 Major titles in his career, the second most in the history of the game. Eleven of his Major titles came when he was the world No. 1.

Ad

Recently, Nuclr Golf shared a unique stat about the players who have won the most Majors since 1986. The list included some big names such as Rory McIlroy, who won the 2014 PGA Championship, Scottie Scheffler, who won the Masters in 2022 and 2024 while being No. 1 in the world, and Dustin Johnson, who won the 2020 Masters as the reigning World No. 1.

The best, however, is Tiger Woods, who achieved the rare feat 11 times in his career. Sharing the news, Nuclr Golf wrote:

Ad

Trending

"Players to win majors as reigning world #1 (dating back to 1986) @TWlegion. Woosnam - 1991 Masters, Couples - 1992 Masters, McIlroy - 2014 PGA, D. Johnson - 2020 Masters, Scheffler - 22/24 Masters, Woods - 11 seperate times."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans took to the comment section of the post to react to the amazing stat. They praised Woods and called him better than most.

"BETTER THAN MOST," a fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Tiger ruins (in a great way) almost any golf stat for any other player," another fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

While some shared their astonishment that Woods had only won four Majors when he was not No. 1, one fan was critical of the stats, noting that the OWGR ranking started in 1986. Jack Nicklaus, who holds the record for winning the most Majors, won all of his titles before the ranking system began.

"The thing that Tiger won 4 majors when he wasn't number 1 stuns me. Masters 97 and 19 for sure, but what else?" another fan said.

Ad

"since OGWR began, which excludes all of Jack’s majors," one more fan added.

Meanwhile, others praised Woods for his incredible achievements.

"My boy ❤️" another fan added.

"You ARE the MAN TIGER WOODS!!" a fan mentioned.

Tiger Woods' Major wins

Tiger Woods started his professional journey on a high note, winning his maiden Major just a year after turning pro. He won the 1997 Masters with a big margin of 12 strokes, registering a win over Tom Kite. He entered the final round of the Major with a 9-shot lead and played the final round of 69 to win the Major.

Ad

However, for his next Major title, Woods waited for two years. He then won the PGA Championship in 1999 by defeating Sergio Garcia by one stroke.

The best, however, came in 2000 when Tiger Woods won three of the four Majors in the year. He clinched the 2000 U.S. Open, 2000 The Open Championship, and the 2000 PGA Championship, and then went on to win the Masters in 2001, completing the Tiger Slam.

The next year, he defended his Masters title and also won the U.S. Open in 2002. In 2005, he again won the green jacket by defeating Chris DiMarco in a playoff, and later that year, he won The Open Championship for the second time in his career.

His next Major victories came in 2006 at The Open Championship and the PGA Championship, followed by the 2007 PGA Championship and the 2008 U.S. Open. His last Major title came at the Masters in 2019.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback