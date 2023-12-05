“Better not pick Jon Rahm” – Fans react to PGA Tour’s Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year nominations for 2023

The PGA Tour has announced five candidates for Player of the Year and four for Rookie of the Year for the 2022–23 season. The nominees were selected by the Player Directors and the Player Advisory Council (PAC) of the Tour.
The Player of the Year will receive the Jack Nicklaus Award, and the Rookie of the Year will be awarded the Arnold Palmer Award. Here are the nominees for both categories:
Player of the Year
- Rory McIlroy
- Jon Rahm
- Wyndham Clark
- Viktor Hovland
- Scottie Scheffler
Rookie of the Year
- Eric Cole
- Nico Echavarria
- Ludvig Åberg
- Vincent Norrman
As the PGA Tour announced the nominees on Monday, December 4, fans on social media shared their choices for the potential winners. Here's a look at some of the responses:
"Better not pick Rham"
"POY is a tough one. I feel like Viktor edges this one out though. He was incredible this season."
"Absolutely Hovland, no question"
"POY is Scottie. ROY Aberg"
"Maybe PGAT should follow LPGA’s point system."
"Vik and Lud."
"Viktor all day!"
"geez, these are slam dunks"
"Viktor for POTY and Ludvig for ROTY easily"
"With the stats below POTY is clear, even though the rest was incredible as well. I am not even starting to discuss the rookies… Aberg is clear by miles"
"Delay the announcement and if anyone goes to LIV, they’re not the one to win it ! 😏 #JustSaying"
"Viktor Hovland as player. Rookie has to be Ludvig no doubt. My opinion"
"Honestly didn’t realize Eric Cole was a rookie… he might deserve it more than Ludvig. I saw Cole’s name on the leaderboard week in and week in. We’ll see how this one plays out."
"Rahm and Ludvig…. People get lost in what Rahm did because it was so early in the year. Dude could not be touched. Viktor just got hot at the right time and cashed in big time because of it. Rahm was more dominant during his stretch. As for ROTY, that’s not even a debate."
"Viktor and Ludvig"
"Unless someone wins multiple majors I feel like the winner of the FedEx cup is POTY"
"Wyndham Clark? Is that a joke ?"
"can we withdraw Rahm, as he's going on the LIV? thank you"
"What happens if Jon Rahm goes to LIV? Can he still win @PGATOUR"
"Ludvig should be ROTY, but I’m guessing a LOT of the players sub 100 roots for Cole (for some good reasons). Pretty sure Cole gets it."
"If rahm doesnt win. We know why"
"Wyndham Clark? Christ. One of these does not belong…"
"Just give it to Scottie to avoid any embarrassment from the other players joining LIV this year"
Jon Rahm's performance explored in the 2022–23 PGA Tour season
Jon Rahm had an incredible 2022–23 season, especially in the first half, where he won four titles on the PGA Tour. In his 20 starts this year, he made ten top-10 finishes and registered two runner-up finishes besides four titles.
The 29-year-old Spaniard won the Sentry, the American Express, and the Genesis Invitational before triumphing at the Masters Tournament, the second major of his career.