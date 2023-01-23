“Better than Rory and Cam” – Fans react as Jon Rahm makes it two in two in 2023

World No. 4 Jon Rahm could not have expected a better start to 2023 than winning two trophies in a row. The Spaniard won the Sentry Tournament of Champions at the start of the month, and on Sunday (January 22), he lifted the trophy of The American Express.

Rahm was competing head-to-head with Davis Thompson, the rising star who had held the lead for the previous three days. However, in the fourth round, the tables turned in favor of Rahm after he played a round of 68.

The PGA Tour posted about his victory on their official Twitter account with a caption saying:

"4 wins in his last 6 worldwide starts!"

@JonRahmPGA has won @TheAmExGolf

Fans sent congratulatory messages in the comments section of the post, praising Rahm for his impressive game.

"Great beginning this year talented Rahm...congrats," one fan wrote.

"Will he ever lose again?," another fan tweeted.

Meanwhile, some claimed his wins were better than those of World No. 1, Rory McIlroy, and Cameron Smith.

"Better than Rory and Cam, I'm afraid," another fan tweeted.

Another fan stated how excited they were for Torrey Pines.

"A great start to the year for the Spanish golfer. Our first multi-time PGA Tour winner this season and still no playoffs or first-time winners yet this calendar year but we've still got a very long way to go. Can't wait for Torrey Pines next week," the fan tweeted.

A great start to the year for the Spanish golfer. Our first multi-time PGA Tour winner this season and still no playoffs or first-time winners yet this calendar year but we've still got a very long way to go. Can't wait for Torrey Pines next week.

Two weeks ago, Jon Rahm registered a last-minute victory over Collin Marikawa at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii.

Jon Rahm wins his ninth PGA Tour event

Rahm competed against some of the most well-known golfers in the world to win The American Express. With his victory, Rahm is leading the season-long FedEx Cup standings. Not only that, but it's also his ninth PGA Tour victory, including two consecutively.

"Work ethic beats talent any day of the week, period. And I like to think that I have a really hard work ethic and I put a lot of time in", said Rahm after his win.

The 28-year-old golfer took home $1.44 million in prize money from the purse of $8 million. Davis Thompson, who made his tournament debut, has successfully secured the second position.

Jon Rahm competed at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in 2022 and shot 33 under par on four. Unfortunately, it was not enough to beat Australian golfer Cameron Smith, who finished 34 under par to clinch the trophy.

Interestingly, in 2023, the Aussie missed the TOC event as he had joined LIV Golf. Nonetheless, Rahm had stiff competition with Collin Marikawa before registering his name on the winning list. He shot a final round of 63, summing up his total score to a six-hole deficit. It was good enough to take on Morikawa.

Rahm was pretty confident at the start of The American Express and was looking for a win. After securing second place in the first three rounds, he bounced back in the last round and clinched the trophy.

Since turning pro in 2016, Jon Rahm has won 18 professional events, including the US Open in 2021.

