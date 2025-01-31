"Better than Rory McIlroy's and Shane Lowry's" - Fans react to Pablo Larrazabal becoming third European in 24 hours to sink an ace

Following Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry's aces, Pablo Larrazabal also sank an ace and became the third European golfer in the last 24 hours to do so. While the two made hole-in-ones during the opening round of the PGA Tour's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the Spaniard achieved his during the second round of the DP World Tour's Bahrain Championship.

On Friday, January 31, Pablo Larrazabal started the second round from the first hole of the Royal GC in the Kingdom of Bahrain. After making par on Hole 1, he used a six-iron to launch his tee shot on the par-3, 192-yard second hole towards the pin.

Luckily, Larrazabal didn’t need another shot, as the ball bounced a few feet before going straight into the hole for the ace. This was his sixth ace on the DP World Tour.

Fans praised the Spaniard for his impressive ace. Few fans also compared it with McIlroy and Lowry's ace at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Here's a look at some reactions:

"Better than Rorys and Shane's," one fan wrote.

"Now THAT’S a proper hole in one! 👏🏻👏🏻," another fan posted.

"What a shot, Pablo. Acojonante, bravo," this fan commented.

"Hes a great ball striker, hope he has a good season, Vamos!," another user remarked.

"That's a phenomenal shot!!," this fan posted.

"Grande Pablo!!!," one user wrote.

Did Pablo Larrazabal make the cut at the Bahrain Championship 2025?

Pablo Larrazabal carded a 4-under 68 in the second round of the Bahrain Championship 2025 and comfortably made the cut. He finished at 10-under after two rounds, three shots behind the leader, Callum Tarren.

The cutline was set at 2-under after 36 holes, and players who finished below 59th place, or tied, missed the cut.

Here's a look at the leaderboard for the Bahrain Championship 2025 after Day 2:

1. Callum Tarren (-13)

T2. Andrea Pavan (-11)

T2. Daniel Brown (-11)

4. Pablo Larrazabal (-10)

5. Tapio Pulkkanen (-9)

T6. Brandon Robinson-Thompson (-8)

T6. Joakim Lagergren (-8)

T6. Jeong-Weon Ko (-8)

T6. Francesco Laporta (-8)

T6. Jorge Campillo (-8)

T11. Martin Couvra (-7)

T11. Nicolas Colsaerts (-7)

T11. Ivan Cantero (-7)

T11. Laurie Canter (-7)

T15. Marcel Schneider (-6)

T15. Richie Ramsay (-6)

T15. Bernd Wiesberger (-6)

T15. Daniel Bradbury (-6)

T19. Mikael Lindberg (-5)

T19. Kristoffer Reitan (-5)

T19. Adrien Dumont (-5)

T19. Rafael Cabrera (-5)

T19. Ross Fisher (-5)

T19. Jacques Kruyswijk (-5)

T19. Jason Scrivener (-5)

T19. Connor Syme (-5)

T19. Aaron Cockerill (-5)

T19. Patrick Reed (-5)

